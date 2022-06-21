Accure Acne announces the appointment of Samuel Navarro to the Board

BOULDER, Colo., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accure Acne, Inc. announced today that Samuel E. Navarro has joined Accure Acne's Board of Directors. Along with Chairman and Founder Christopher Carlton, Founder Ed Barbera, and Board Member Jeffrey O'Donnell Sr., Mr. Navarro brings strategic guidance for Accure's ongoing financial strategy, as well as the company's organization, commercialization and product development pathway. Accure Acne continues to focus on delivering a durable treatment for acne to patients and healthcare providers around the world.

"The addition of Sam to our board exemplifies the strength of Accure considerably," said Mr. Carlton. "Sam's experience in the emerging growth medical device market, along with his experience in the financial markets with M&A and investment firms, and with his relationships in the industry, comes at a critical time for Accure."

Mr. Navarro brings more than 30 years of Board, Executive and Investment Banking experience advising emerging growth medical device firms.

"I am excited to join the Accure team", said Mr. Navarro. "One of the most common reason people visit a dermatologist is for the treatment of acne. In collaboration with Professor R. Rox Anderson, Accure Acne's vision of creating a durable treatment for acne, will radically transform how dermatologists can solve this unmet need. I believe the Accure technology is a novel, potentially ground breaking platform that targets a vast, global market."

Currently, Mr. Navarro serves as managing partner of Gravitas Healthcare, LLC, a strategic advisory firm founded in October 2008. Gravitas Healthcare specializes in advising emerging growth medical device companies like Accure. Previously, Mr. Navarro served as managing director of Cowen & Co. and head of its medical technology investment banking initiatives. Prior to Cowen, he was at The Galleon Group running the Galleon Healthcare Fund as a senior portfolio manager. Prior to his tenure at The Galleon Group, Mr. Navarro was global head of healthcare investment banking at ING Barings. Mr. Navarro has also held senior medical technology equity research positions at UBS Securities, Furman Selz Inc. and Needham & Company. Mr. Navarro also serves as a director of Palette Life Sciences, Inc., a medical device company. Previously, Mr. Navarro served as a director of Artasis, Inc., BioSig Technologies, Inc., Fixes-4-Kids, Inc., Photomedex, Inc., Micro Therapeutics, Inc., all medical device companies, and also served as an advisory board member of OrthoPediatrics Corp., a worldwide leader in pediatric orthopedics. Mr. Navarro received an M.B.A. in finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, a M.S. in engineering from Stanford University and a B.S. in engineering from The University of Texas at Austin.

About Accure Acne, Inc.

At Accure, we are wholly committed to developing revolutionary solutions to target acne. We know that acne can have a devastating social, psychological, physical and economic impact on patients around the world. We are developing transformative solutions that we believe will answer this unmet need and have a positive and profound impact on patients and providers worldwide.

