Mohawk Global is named one of the Best Workplaces in New York™ in 2022 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine

SYRACUSE, N.Y., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Mohawk Global as one of this year's Best Workplaces in New York. After nine years of achieving the Great Places to Work® certification, this is the company's first time being featured on the prestigious list.

Supply chain solutions provider, Mohawk Global earns Best Workplaces in New York™ ranking despite industry struggles.

Placement on the list is even more impressive considering the extraordinary challenges the supply chain industry has faced within the past two years. Burnout and stressful conditions attributed to the record turnover rate for supply chain managers in 2021. Mohawk Global is proud to be the only company in the transportation industry to be recognized on the 2022 Best Workplaces in New York list.

"Our people are what make Mohawk Global a great place to work. It starts with a belief system based on love and trust and a vision that seeks to enrich people's lives. The rest is all them!" says Gar Grannell, Chairman and CEO of Mohawk Global.

The Best Workplaces in New York award is based on employee feedback collected through America's largest annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses by Great Places to Work®. In that survey, 93% of Mohawk Global employees said it is a great place to work.

"Mohawk people are the best people! It's an honor to work with this dedicated team of professionals who truly live the company values of Enrich, Care and Deliver," says Alicia Kirkby, Mohawk Global Chief People Officer.

The Best Workplaces in New York list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"We made it through incredibly difficult times by always showing support and compassion for one another. And our people share a firm bond knowing they are part of a culture that's valued and loved." Kirkby added.

Companies were only considered for the Best Workplaces list if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization and headquartered in the New York metropolitan statistical area. Mohawk Global is proud to be represented alongside the impressive companies on the Best Workplaces in New York list, ranking at #57.

Learn more about Mohawk Global's survey results here.

About Mohawk Global

Mohawk Global is a leading supply chain services provider headquartered in Syracuse, New York. Mohawk Global strives to create an environment of growth, and as a family-owned and operated business, everything is guided by the core values – Enrich. Care. Deliver. The caring culture is what gives their teams the unique ability to deliver collaborative solutions with tailored projects for each partners' needs. They are a team who genuinely care about each other, clients, and their community.

About the Best Workplaces in New York™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in New York by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must be headquartered in the state of New York to be eligible. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

