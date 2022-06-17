President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions to leave Sandvik

STOCKHOLM, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The President of business area Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, Henrik Ager, will leave the Sandvik Group.

"Henrik Ager has been with Sandvik for eight years, and for the past three years as business area President during a period in which our Mining and Rock Solutions business has had a positive development. We thank him for his years in Sandvik and wish him all the best in his future plans," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

The change is effective as of today and President and CEO Stefan Widing will assume the role as interim business area President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions. The process of recruiting a new business area President for Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions will now be initiated.

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.

