Elk Rapids Marina Named Midwest Distribution Partner for X Shore Electric Boats, Teams with AQUA superPower to Bring Superpower Charging Corridor to Northwest Michigan Waters

BAY HARBOR, Mich., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elk Rapids Marina today announced it has been named the official Midwest distribution partner for electric boat manufacturer X Shore's 26-foot center console electric boat. In addition, the marina will work with AQUA superPower to build a supercharging corridor in Northwest Michigan.

The Eelex 8000 from X Shore (PRNewswire)

Elk Rapids Marina helped AQUA superPower select locations for a charging corridor in Northwest Michigan to support the anticipated growth in electric boats. The initial charging stations will be installed at Elk Rapids Marina and Northport Harbor, with other locations such as Charlevoix, Traverse City, Torch Lake and Petoskey planned for summer and fall 2022.

"When we met with Susie and the team at Elk Rapids Marina it became obvious they were coming at the marina and boating industry from a new direction," said Patrick DeSocio U.S. Head of Sales with X Shore. "With their enthusiasm and commitment to lead the way in environmentally friendly electric boating it was an easy decision for them to become our first dealer in the US. While clearly what AQUA superPower brings to the table will help dispel the number one fear of electric boating - 'range anxiety'. It is important to remember the X Shore has enough capacity for the average day of boating."

AQUA superPower is the first fully marinized dockside network of fast chargers for electric boats. Each station provides AC and DC charging with a current maximum power output of 150 kW, allowing DC compatible powerboats to rapidly recharge and extend their autonomy.

Built to IP65 standards and constructed using Hydro CIRCAL recycled aluminum, superPower is a revolutionary and environmentally conscious marine charging solution.

"After being introduced to Susie Cooper, the president of Elk Rapids Marina, it was a no brainer that this was the place to set up an electric super charging corridor," said Scott Canning, VP US Business Development for AQUA SuperPower. "This puts the pristine waters of the Great Lakes and Northwest Michigan on the map for electric boat users in the US. We have also selected Windemueller as our local installation and service provider. They have vast experience with super charger installation on the automotive side and they are excited to join the marine aspect of charging."

Elk Rapids Marina will sell and service the Eelex 8000, a 26-foot center console boat from X Shore, a Swedish company that launched its first zero-emission prototype boat in 2016. The boat will be on display this weekend at the Bay Harbor Boat Show June 17-19 at the Bay Harbor Marina in Bay Harbor, Mich.

"We were excited to help and supply the local knowledge needed to bring all of this together in our home state first," Cooper said. "We hope to bring further allocations of boats and charges to other Midwest markets in the years to come, as all 3 of us ramp up production and capacity to lead the way in the electrification of boating."

