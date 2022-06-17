Dove Men+Care Launches #CelebrateBlackDads to Amplify the Voices of Black Fathers on Social Media

In partnership with The Dad Gang, this Father's Day, Dove Men+Care continues its commitment to changing how the world sees Black men and fatherhood

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black fathers are present in caring for their families but too often, media and culture do not convey this truth. According to a new research study commissioned by Dove Men+Care, less than half of Black fathers believe social media, mainstream media, and popular culture portray Black fatherhood accurately1.

As a brand committed to fighting against the stereotypes that negatively impact men, this Father's Day, Dove Men+Care is launching #CelebrateBlackDads, a social media initiative that will amplify the pages and content of Black fathers, encouraging people nationwide to add these fathers to their feeds and find inspiration in the care they show. This is an evolution of the brand's ongoing Commit to C.A.R.E. (Care About Racial Equity) Now initiative that first launched in 2020.

Through these efforts, we are partnering with leading voices like GRAMMY Award nominated, multi-platinum country musician star Jimmie Allen, longtime Dove Men+Care partner and influencer Beleaf in Fatherhood (Glen Henry), and Black fatherhood network The Dad Gang to launch this initiative. Dove Men+Care is highlighting the content of various dads and content creators so their love, care, and presence for their families can be seen by the world.

"All caring fathers deserve to be seen, respected, and celebrated," said Carlos Gil, Global Brand Vice President of Dove Men+Care. "We know how important a dad's care is, and the transformational effect that care has on everyone around them. But too often, the care that Black fathers have for their kids and family is not seen or celebrated. It felt incredibly important to help break down the barriers that limit who is seeing the true stories of these fathers. As part of our ongoing mission to Commit to C.A.R.E. Now, we are dedicated to changing the way the world sees Black fatherhood."

We encourage everyone to join us in these efforts. Visit DoveMenCare.com/CelebrateBlackDads to learn more about our work and who you can add to your feed to learn more and share your own content by tagging #CelebrateBlackDads on social.

About Dove Men+Care

Dove Men+Care is the first range of products from Dove developed specially for men. Manufactured by Unilever, the line includes the #1 dermatologist recommended body wash. Launched in 2010, Dove Men+Care is the fastest growing men's grooming brand in the world and the portfolio includes bars, body washes, face care, anti-perspirant/deodorants, and hair care, which are available nationwide in food, drug, and mass outlet stores.

Since launching, Dove Men+Care has also been dedicated to debunking the stereotypes of how men around the world care for themselves and others. The brand is on a mission to inspire every man to experience the transformative effects of care and has focused on making that a reality through cultural initiatives, legislative action and community engagement. Learn more at DoveMenCare.com.

About The Dad Gang

The Dad Gang is an organization committed to building community amongst Black fathers globally. They have worked to create a safe space for Black men to find camaraderie, support, and turn up a few times a year. They are dedicated to defying stereotypes, shattering myths and celebrating Black fatherhood every day. Through their work, social content and community events, they encourage, teach, support and share tips that can help all fathers become better dads. Though marred by a racially driven and media amplified stigma that has led the world to perceive Black fathers as widely missing in action, inactive or simply unfit parents, the Dad Gang is committed to highlighting how the community thrives.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €52.4 billion in 2021. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world – including iconic brands like Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet;

improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, in the past year we're proud to have achieved sector leadership in S&P's Dow Jones Sustainability Index, 'Triple A' status in CDP's Climate, Water and Forest benchmarks, and to be named as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey for the eleventh consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

About the survey

This survey was conducted by Edelman Data & Intelligence (DXI), a global research, analytics, and data consultancy, on behalf of Dove Men+Care. The survey is based on the response of 2,000 US adults aged 18 and over, nationally representative of the US online population in terms of age, gender, region and race & ethnicity, as well as an oversample of 500 Black fathers. Fieldwork was conducted online, in English, between May 20 – May 30. The margin of error is +/-2.2% at the 95% confidence level for the sample of US adults, and +/-4.4% at the 95% confidence level for the oversample of Black fathers.

CONTACT: Jessica Ostrau, Jessica.Ostrau@Edelman.com, 914-261-8766

This survey of 2,000 US adults and 500 Black Fathers was conducted by Edelman DXI, on behalf of Dove Men+Care, between May 20-30, 2022

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dove Men+Care