Dana Awarded $2.7 Million Grant to Develop e-Powertrain for OX Delivers

MAUMEE, Ohio, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that its operation in Birmingham, United Kingdom, has been awarded a $2.7 million (£2 million) grant to develop an e-Powertrain for OX Delivers — the world's first flat-pack utility vehicle destined for emerging markets in Africa.

The OX Delivers truck has been engineered to tackle the toughest terrain and will be shipped as a flat pack and assembled in the destination country. The truck is powered by Dana's Spicer Electrified™ eS4500i e-Drive Unit, which combines an electric motor, inverter, gearbox, and software in a complete e-propulsion system.

The grant supports Dana's work industrializing electrified powertrain technologies and was awarded by the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) — a non-profit organization that facilitates U.K. government funding to research and development projects supporting the delivery of net-zero emission vehicles.

"Dana has a guiding vision toward a zero-emissions future that incorporates sustainable social impact," said Huw Davies, senior managing director of Dana Light Vehicle Drive Systems in Europe. "The APC's $2.7 million grant advances Dana's development of electrified technology, driving prosperous trade in rural emerging markets. We're proud to partner with OX Delivers and grateful for the APC's support."

Dana's operations in the U.K. were established in 1901 and have a rich history of producing driveline products for popular European sport-utility and light commercial vehicles. The company is now leveraging its global expertise to deliver innovative solutions to next-generation electric vehicles. The company's operations across the United Kingdom and European region recently received recognition as a "Top Employer" from the Top Employers Institute, which spotlights empowering, dynamic environments for employees through people-first practices.

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.9 billion in 2021 with 40,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

