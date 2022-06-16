TISHMAN SPEYER APPOINTS GRAHAM MACKIE TO DIVERSIFY AND GROW ITS ASIA PACIFIC BUSINESS

Mackie to Focus on Expanding Tishman Speyer's Reach Beyond China and India

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer today announced the appointment of industry veteran Graham Mackie to lead the firm's expansion strategy across the Asia Pacific region. As a Managing Director based in Singapore, Mackie will focus on acquisition and business development opportunities outside of China and India.

Graham Mackie (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to welcome Graham to help drive our expansion into the Asia Pacific region's most dynamic urban markets outside of China and India," said Rob Speyer. "Over the years, Graham has cultivated strong relationships and built a track record of successful investing in a range of asset classes in cities such as Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney."

"I am thrilled to join Tishman Speyer, one of the world's most recognized and esteemed international developers," said Graham Mackie. "Tishman Speyer has earned a sterling reputation in both China and India for its portfolio of innovation-focused, mixed-use developments. I look forward to building on that foundation as we expand into additional Asian markets."

Mackie joins Tishman Speyer with nearly two decades of experience in real estate investment, finance, fund management and development with a specific focus on the Asia Pacific region. Mackie spent the past 14 years at UBS Asset Management, most recently serving as head of Asia Pacific real estate. During his tenure, he managed more than $18 billion of real estate assets across Japan, Australia and Singapore.

Mackie started his career at AXA Real Estate Investment Managers. He holds a Master Degree of Business Management from University of St. Andrew in the United Kingdom and Diplome de Commerce from Ecole Superieure du Commerce, Amiens in France.

Tishman Speyer has been active in China for well over a decade. Its portfolio of existing assets and development projects encompasses 19.4 million SF. Major developments include The Springs in Shanghai, which will feature 10 million SF of offices, residences, hotels, restaurants, retail, entertainment and cultural venues, and Chang'an Mills, a former Beijing manufacturing plant that has been transformed into a vibrant mixed-use office and retail campus, which served as a backdrop to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Tishman Speyer has developed 5.2 million SF of mixed-used projects in India since 2006 including WaveRock, a 2.5 million-SF sustainable office campus in Hyderabad.

The firm also recently established regional offices in Seoul and Tokyo.

Tishman Speyer is a leading owner, developer, operator and investment manager of top-tier real estate in 32 key markets across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. We develop, build and manage premier office, residential, industrial, and retail spaces for industry-leading customers, as well as state-of-the-art life science centers through our Breakthrough Properties venture. With global vision, on-the-ground expertise and a personalized approach, we are unparalleled in our ability to foster innovation, quickly adapt to global and local trends and proactively anticipate our customers' evolving needs. By focusing on health and wellness, enlightened placemaking and customer-focused initiatives such as our tenant amenities platform, ZO., and our flexible space and co-working brand, Studio, we tend not just to our physical buildings, but to the people who inhabit them on a daily basis. Since our inception in 1978, Tishman Speyer has acquired, developed, and operated 505 properties, totaling 218 million SF, with a combined value of over $124 billion (U.S.). Our current portfolio includes such iconic assets as Rockefeller Center in New York City, The Springs in Shanghai, TaunusTurm in Frankfurt and the Mission Rock neighborhood currently being realized in San Francisco.

