Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) ("RBI") today announced the results of the vote on the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 15, 2022.

The total number of eligible votes represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 390,350,362 representing 86.27% of all eligible votes.

RBI's proxy circular provided for twelve nominees to the Board of Directors. The twelve individuals nominated by the Board of Directors for election as directors of RBI were elected, each to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Each nominee was an incumbent director.

The votes cast with respect to each nominee were as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Alexandre Behring 356,561,313 92.81 % 27,616,114 7.19 % João M. Castro-Neves 383,507,208 99.83 % 670,219 0.17 % Maximilien de Limburg Stirum 382,746,014 99.63 % 1,431,372 0.37 % Paul J. Fribourg 363,585,995 94.64 % 20,591,294 5.36 % Neil Golden 383,537,695 99.83 % 639,732 0.17 % Ali Hedayat 368,216,534 95.85 % 15,960,852 4.15 % Golnar Khosrowshahi 374,822,149 97.56 % 9,355,278 2.44 % Marc Lemann 383,030,420 99.70 % 1,146,983 0.30 % Jason Melbourne 383,252,621 99.76 % 924,765 0.24 % Giovanni (John) Prato 383,518,055 99.83 % 659,372 0.17 % Daniel S. Schwartz 381,072,245 99.19 % 3,105,182 0.81 % Thecla Sweeney 383,625,161 99.86 % 552,225 0.14 %

Final voting results on all matters at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 29,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities.

