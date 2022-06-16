MoEngage Email Benchmark Report Demonstrates the Value of Personalization and Automation

Global report analyzes 5 billion marketing emails for patterns of success, reveals a 24x increase in unique click-through rate when emails are dynamically personalized

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage , the insights-led customer engagement platform, today released its new report, What's Working for Email in 2022: Benchmarks and Insights from Around the World . The comprehensive report analyzes the performance of more than 5 billion marketing emails sent on MoEngage's customer engagement platform to measure the impact of AI, automation, and personalization. The report measures email performance in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), India, and Southeast Asia. MoEngage's analysis shows a significant jump in email engagement metrics when messages are supported by dynamic personalization, email automation, and journey-based customization.

(PRNewswire)

"Broadcast, or 'blast' emails, are a thing of the past. Customers are now actively searching for and responding to emails tailored to their specific customer journey, segmented for their behavior and personalized to their preferences," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO and co-founder of MoEngage. "The results of this report illustrate how brands should stay on top of their game and ensure that every email they send is intelligently segmented, dynamically personalized, and deeply relevant to the customer lifecycle."

Highlights from the MoEngage report include:

Global data analysis organized by region. Compare and contrast 5.3 Billion emails sent between August 1, 2021 , and Feb 28, 2022 , in North America , EMEA, India , and Southeast Asia to understand how email marketing is performing globally.

Industry-specific engagement metrics . Get at-a-glance data on email marketing in key industry sectors such as retail, banking and financial services, media and entertainment, and lifestyle services.

Retail brands see a 24x increase in unique CTR when emails are dynamically personalized. Sending a dynamic group of products to a customer significantly boosts customer engagement – up 24x compared to traditional emails. This type of email works well for e-commerce brands because customers prefer personalized recommendations on what to buy, discounts, and promotional offers on their favorite products.

BFSI brands see a 13X increase in conversion rates when auto-triggered emails are sent. North American banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) brands lead the way in enhancing email performance. In particular, BFSI brands see greater email engagement using auto-triggered emails. This technology triggers an email to automatically be sent whenever an event of choice occurs, such as a customer making an online payment or requesting a credit card statement.

Media and entertainment brands see almost a 78% increase in conversion rate when emails are tailored to the customer journey. Marketers have plenty of touchpoints along the path to conversion, but the data shows that messaging at these touchpoints must be tailored to the customer's lifecycle stage. Media and entertainment customers in North America open 69X more dynamically personalized emails than broadcast emails.

The report examines multiple types of customer emails, including broadcast emails, auto-triggered emails, personalized emails, and journey-based emails. Brand marketers can compare their results to MoEngage's data on email delivery rates, click-to-open rates, unique opens, conversation rates, and more. Regardless of the type of email or industry of the brand, MoEngage's data shows that generic copy doesn't provide any value to customers, who are being flooded with emails from brands every day. Emails that perform best are deeply personalized, segmented for the right audience, and sent at the appropriate time in the customer journey.

To download free copy of the MoEngage Report, What's Working for Email in 2022: Benchmarks and Insights from Around the World, click here .

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, trusted by more than 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino's, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Travelodge, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion customers every month. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MoEngage