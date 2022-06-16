Dow again recognized among the 50 most community-minded companies in the U.S.

Honor marks Dow's second consecutive year receiving this designation

MIDLAND, Mich., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Dow (NYSE: DOW) has been named a 2022 honoree of The Civic 50 by Points of Light, the world's largest organization committed to inspiring, equipping, and engaging people to take action to change their communities and the world.

"As we celebrate 125 years as a Company, this recognition illustrates the importance we've placed — and continue to place — on engaging with our communities," said Howard Ungerleider, president and chief financial officer of Dow and chair of the Dow Company Foundation. "Investing in and protecting our people and communities has always been a priority for Dow and we are proud to work together with so many like-minded organizations to create a more sustainable future."

For ten years, The Civic 50 has provided a national standard for corporate citizenship. It showcases how companies can use their time, skills, and resources to drive social impact in their communities and company. The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact program: investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems, and impact measurement.

"Throughout our history, we have invested in the communities where we work and live because we are committed to cultivating a spirit of service and partnership," said Rebecca Bentley, Dow's vice president of Public Affairs and Dow Company Foundation director. "Our community mindset is not only built on giving back, but also on creating solutions that spark positive change for the people we serve, the communities where we live and the broader world around us."

The dimensions of The Civic 50 are aligned with Dow's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) focus, showcasing and recognizing the value that community mindedness creates for all stakeholders. Guided by this ESG focus, Dow's global citizenship strategy, meaningful partnerships and purpose-driven programs - such as the Business Impact Fund, #PullingOurWeight, the ALL IN ERG Fund, and the creation of Dow's Volunteer and ERG Participation Policy - helped the Company better navigate challenges and grow impact to deliver positive change.

"Corporate leadership and commitment to civic engagement is critical for strengthening communities," said Natalye Paquin, president and chief executive officer of Points of Light. "Our most recent global research shows 86% of people say they expect companies to take action on a social issue. Companies like Dow are leading the way and setting an example of how you can leverage your employee talent, business models and assets to create deep impact that drives transformational change."

