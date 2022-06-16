ARIZONA VOTERS PRIORITIZE EDUCATION OVER POLITICS

Voters Share their Priorities for Education, Encourage Candidates & Policymakers to Address Key Education Issues

PHOENIX, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizonans continue to prioritize education and want every school to have great teachers and leaders, according to a recent statewide survey of 500 likely voters.

Education Forward Arizona conducted a poll of Arizona voters to better understand voters' priorities for education. The survey complements and is intended to go deeper on the findings in the Arizona Voters' Agenda, in coordination with the Center for the Future of Arizona. The survey was conducted May 10-17, 2022 by HighGround Public Affairs on behalf of Education Forward Arizona, a statewide nonprofit and nonpartisan organization.

Arizona voters believe that the biggest issue affecting education is that teachers are underpaid and schools are underfunded. When voters were asked about teacher pay, specifically if the salaries K-12 teachers receive are too high, too low, or just about right, 78.2% of voters said that they believe teacher salaries are too low. Additionally, 66.2% of voters believe that school funding is too low.

What Voters Prioritize as Top Issues During the Election Season

The survey responses revealed Arizona voters prioritize 8 top issues, here are the top 4 issues:

Every school having quality teachers and principals (90.2% strongly support) Making sure students are proficient in math (88.2% strongly support) Making sure students can read proficiently by the end of 3rd grade (88.2% strongly support) Increasing opportunities for Career and Technical Education (84.8% strongly support)

These statements above received "strongly support" responses from at least 50% of all political parties and age groups.

"This research demonstrates that Arizona voters are prioritizing important education issues that will move the needle on the goals in the Arizona Education Progress Meter and meet our state's Achieve60AZ attainment goal," said Rich Nickel, President and CEO, Education Forward Arizona.

What Issues Voters Do Not Support

The survey also showed that a majority of likely Arizona voters do not support the following issues:

Banning critical race theory

Restricting discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation during sex education

Closing failing schools

These issues did not have "strong support" at a level of 50% or higher or receive support from each political party and age group at 50% or above.

What Education Issues are Important for Candidates to be Talking About in This Year's Election

Voters were also asked what the most important education issues are for candidates to be discussing. With more than a dozen options presented, Arizona voters prioritized: ensuring every classroom has a qualified teacher, raising teacher pay, increasing school funding, and fostering more opportunities for Career and Technical Education for Arizona students.

Read the entire survey and learn more about Voters' Advice for the Legislative Session at educationforwardarizona.org/priorities.

About the Survey

This survey of 500 likely Arizona voters was conducted May 10-17, 2022, by HighGround Public Affairs. It was balanced to model the likely turnout of voters across party, age, region and gender, with a margin of error of ±4.9%. This poll was coordinated with and expands upon recent survey research conducted by the Center for the Future of Arizona as a part of their Arizona Voter's Agenda that shows education is a top issue for Arizona voters. Learn more: ArizonaFuture.org/ArizonaVotersAgenda. This work is supported in part by the Helios Education Foundation, Pharos Foundation, Rodel Foundation of Arizona, Thomas R. Brown Family Foundation, and Southern Arizona Leadership Council.

About Education Forward Arizona

