ANGUS ACHIEVES 2022 ECOVADIS GOLD RATING STATUS FOR SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGUS Chemical Company ("ANGUS" or "Company"), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals for Life Sciences and Industrial markets, today announced it was awarded the 2022 Gold Recognition Level in sustainability performance by EcoVadis. The Gold rating places ANGUS in the 92nd percentile of the tens of thousands of global companies assessed by EcoVadis each year.

ANGUS Chemical Company is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty ingredients for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, consumer and industrial applications. The Company innovates through its unique nitroalkane chemistries, including its flagship AMP™ (aminomethyl propanol) multifunctional additives and TRIS AMINO™ (tromethamine) buffers, which are produced at fully integrated, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in the United States and Germany. (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to receive the EcoVadis Gold rating for our sustainability performance," said Dr. Pam Spencer, Vice President, Regulatory, Product Stewardship, Quality and Sustainability. "This is an achievement delivered through the commitment of every ANGUS employee around the world to meeting the needs of our customers while operating at the highest levels of safety, social responsibility and sustainability."

This is the fourth year ANGUS has been awarded an EcoVadis Gold rating. For its 2022 assessment, ANGUS recorded a strong performance across 21 indicators covering four areas of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability: Environment, Labor Practices and Human Rights, Fair Business Practices, and Sustainable Procurement.

"ANGUS is committed to helping address the resource and environmental concerns facing our world today by challenging ourselves to continually improve in all aspects of our sustainability performance," said David Neuberger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Through clear and visible leadership, health, safety, security and the environment are top priorities in planning and development for all existing and new products, processes and facilities. In addition, we are proud of the role ANGUS' high-purity, specialty chemistries play in helping the world's most essential industries create innovative products that improve our health, homes and environment."

More than 90,000 companies around the world partner with EcoVadis to collaborate on sustainability with a common platform, universal scorecard, benchmarks and performance improvement tools. ANGUS invites its commercial partners to request direct access to ANGUS' 2022 evaluation results from EcoVadis as part of their supplier evaluation process.

ABOUT ANGUS

ANGUS is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty ingredients for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, consumer and industrial applications. The Company innovates through its unique nitroalkane chemistries, including its flagship AMP™ (aminomethyl propanol) multifunctional additives and TRIS AMINO™ (tromethamine) buffers, which are produced at fully integrated, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in the United States and Germany. ANGUS serves its global customers through six regional Customer Application Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit angus.com.

Follow ANGUS on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

ANGUS Media Relations

Scott C. Johnson

+1 847-808-3769

scjohnson@angus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ANGUS Chemical Company