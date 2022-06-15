S&P Global Commodity Insights Teams with Snowflake, Enabling Seamless Delivery of Benchmark Data

- Data Accessibility via the Snowflake Data Cloud Eliminates Need for On-premises Databases & Aids Direct Integration into Models, Visualization Tools and More -

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, today announced a collaboration with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to seamlessly deliver S&P Global's industry-leading Platts benchmark price data, energy transition and other market data and analysis to the Data Cloud through Snowflake Marketplace. The ability for cloud-based, immediate access to S&P Global's data allows clients to eliminate the data ingestion process and improve productivity and efficiency.

S&P Global Inc. logo (PRNewswire)

Joerg Gerth, Global Head of Channel Management & Strategic Alliances at S&P Global Commodity Insights, said: "This collaboration is part of S&P Global's ongoing initiative to invest in the flexible and open distribution of quality data to its clients and provide solutions that allow for improved access, utilization and maximization of data. Snowflake is the first cloud-hosted delivery option used across S&P Global Market Intelligence Marketplace, S&P Global Ratings, and now S&P Global Commodity Insights."

Cloud-based delivery enables customers to simplify their data management and work with multiple large datasets more efficiently, adding to the speed with which they are able to make decisions in today's fast-moving global marketplace.

The Snowflake Marketplace is built on top of Snowflake's Secure Data Sharing technology, and provides an easy-to-use platform for organizations to find, share and access content. Through Snowflake, S&P Global Commodity Insights data is ready to query and is easily accessible via multiple cloud platforms.

Kieran Kennedy, Head of Marketplace, Snowflake, said: "We welcome the opportunity to continue to expand our relationship with S&P Global. We recognize the important role S&P Global Commodity Insights plays in the marketplace through its provision of benchmark price data and its growing suite of data around climate change and energy transition."

S&P Global datasets available through Snowflake will include some 15,000+ daily price assessments across global commodities, including energy transition price transparency for such as hydrogen, ammonia, recycled plastics and low-carbon metals and other commodities.

About Snowflake: Snowflake's founders started from scratch and built a solution that would harness the immense power available in the public cloud. They created the Data Cloud — a global network where thousands of organizations mobilize data with near-unlimited scale, concurrency, and performance. Inside the Data Cloud, organizations unite their siloed data, easily discover and securely share governed data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single and seamless experience across multiple public clouds. Snowflake's platform is the engine that powers and provides access to the Data Cloud, creating a solution for data warehousing, data lakes, data engineering, data science, data application development, and data sharing. Snowflake's vision is a world with unlimited access to governed data, so every organization can tackle the challenges and opportunities of today and reveal the possibilities of tomorrow.

Media Contact (Snowflake)

Maddie McGrath +1 317-605-9055, Maddie.mcgrath@snowflake.com

Media Contacts (S&P Global Commodity Insights)

Global/EMEA: Alex Ortolani + 1 917-618-0709, alex.ortolani@spglobal.com

Asia: Melissa Tan + 65-6597-6241, melissa.tan@spglobal.com

Americas: Kathleen Tanzy + 1 917-331-4607, kathleen.tanzy@spglobal.com

About S&P Global Commodity Insights

At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodities markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating Energy Transition, S&P Global Commodity Insights' coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights

Snowflake Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S&P Global Commodity Insights