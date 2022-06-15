Hall & Partners appoints talented trio to global leadership team to accelerate growth and implement its new corporate strategy

Rebrand delivers services explicitly focussed on brand strategy, brand performance and campaign performance

CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 30 years in business, Hall & Partners, part of Omnicom's Brand Consulting Group, has initiated significant changes, including a new global leadership team, to accelerate growth and implement its new strategy.

As the trend towards selling technology and high velocity, volume data continues, Hall & Partners believes it's becoming more difficult to uncover and connect distinct insights to salient business problems. This belief is reflected in Hall & Partners' focus on helping its clients gain competitive advantage by uniting 'uncommon insights' with business problems.

New appointments made by Global CEO Tim Wragg include:

Chief Financial Officer Daiana Dal Col – Dal Col brings a wealth of finance operating experience from previous leadership roles within the public relations and communications industry, including WPP and Omnicom. Most recently she was Global Chief Financial Officer at AxiCom. Prior to that she worked at Pleon and Ketchum PR agencies. Dal Col's focus on developing business partnerships will extend to implementing improved efficiencies throughout the business, including competitive pricing, contract negotiations and identifying new growth opportunities.

Chief Growth Officer Peter Teachman – This newly-created role will ensure Hall & Partners is focused on creating even better value for its clients, and ensure the entire business is aligned against its growth drivers and strategy. Teachman worked closely with Wragg for several years as Chief Operating Officer in Kantar North America, when he was CEO of the Insights, Brand Strategy, Media and Analytics practices.

US Managing Partner Josh Shames – Following this promotion, Shames' responsibilities will now cover all client sales and service teams across LA, Chicago, New York, Seattle, and Salt Lake City. Prior to this, Shames had successfully led the Chicago office for the past eight years and previously worked at Millward Brown. This new role is designed to accelerate strategy execution and break down silos, improving collaboration.

These recent hires join Hall & Partners' established senior leadership team which include Chief People Officer Sue Klinck, Chief Operations Officer Natalie Smith, UK Managing Partner Branka Orosnjak, Chief Executive Officer Australia Imogen Randell and General Manager MENA Chady Debs.

Commenting on the new leadership appointments and company rebrand, Global CEO Tim Wragg said: "Our senior leadership teams will continue developing a more commercial culture as we focus on our strategy of delivering uncommon insights and advantage to our clients.

"Once, the word 'insight' meant something new, now it has become everyone's cliché of choice with every snippet of customer news being heralded as another brilliant insight. Hall & Partners is now exclusively focused on providing its clients with uncommon insights – insights that are only discovered when you're prepared to go further and dig deeper. These kinds of insights turn genuinely fresh market perspectives into new avenues for growth."

Wragg continued: "In today's world, brands need more than just fast, cheap data that is available to all. With so much of the same data available to agencies and clients, it has become increasingly difficult for anyone to gain a meaningful advantage.

"To build clear differentiation, we rely on people; people with strong leadership qualities that can manage diverse teams with creative and analytic skills capable of anticipating and adapting to rapidly changing situations, while delivering human insights tailored towards individual brands.

"Our new leadership team and focus will allow us to spend more time ensuring that every strategic recommendation is built upon powerful and relevant uncommon insights, as we bring greater cross-vertical and multi-category expertise to bear."

About Hall & Partners

Hall & Partners is a team of unconventional thinkers, obsessed with how marketing influences the relationship between people, brands and culture. Born out of adland, we are the insight agency known for weaving creativity with science.

We distil data through a strategic lens to reveal 'uncommon insights' – human truths tailored to individual brands, not blackbox data available to the masses. We partner with clients to shape brand strategy and optimise brand and campaign performance. Our award-winning approach amplifies insights across every business area, propelling marketing decision-making to create an unmatched competitive advantage.

Hall & Partners is a part of Omnicom's Communications Consultancy Network. For more information, visit www.hallandpartners.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Hall & Partners