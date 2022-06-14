Yext Gives Customers More Control Over their Location Data with what3words

With what3words, Yext customers can better manage precise address information for physical locations around the world.

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers company, today announced a partnership with what3words, a platform that's revolutionizing the way we communicate location.

Through this partnership, businesses can more easily direct their customers to any precise location using a unique combination of three random words: a what3words address. For example, the exact 10ft tile representing the front door of the Yext NYC headquarters is /// lance.member.pines , whereas /// usual.trying.highs will take you to a spot that offers the best view of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Yext customers who install the what3words app will automatically add what3words addresses to each of their location entities and can sync this new information across the Yext Publisher Network.

"A traditional street address will not always direct you to a location's front door, and business owners will often drop a map pin onto the center of a building's physical footprint and call it a day," said Fernando Ollveira, VP of Data and Product Partnerships at Yext. "With what3words, Yext customers can now tell users exactly where they need to go in the simplest way possible. This level of detail will help businesses dramatically improve navigational experiences and will differentiate brands in an increasingly digital landscape."

Yext syncs critical business information to more than 100 million listings and pushes over a billion updates annually across the industry's largest network of direct integration partners, which includes platforms like Google, Amazon Alexa, Apple Maps, Facebook, and many others. Added support for what3words is the latest example of continued innovation that has propelled Yext to the top of G2's Local Listings Management category for seven consecutive quarters.

"We're proud to integrate with a platform that has been a pioneer in the local listings space for over a decade," said Chris Sheldrick, Co-founder and CEO of what3words. "With Yext, we can expand the reach of our transformative technology and deliver the benefits of precise address information to thousands of businesses worldwide."

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the Answers Company and is on a mission to empower every company in the world to provide authoritative answers to every question about their organization. Yext leverages AI to collect and organize a company's information and deliver it — in the form of answers — to customers, employees, and partners. Yext's Answers Platform works by pulling in information, organizing it into a Knowledge Graph and then delivering it via a set of platform services, including Listings, Search, Pages & Reviews. Brands like Verizon, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department — trust Yext to radically improve their business and deliver perfect answers everywhere.

About what3words

Co-founded in London in 2013 by Chris Sheldrick, what3words is the simplest way to talk about location. A what3words address is a human-friendly way to share very precise locations with other people, or to input them into platforms and machines such as ride-hailing apps or e-commerce checkouts. Millions of what3words addresses are in use around the world, with thousands of businesses using them to save money, be more efficient, and provide a better customer experience.

what3words has a team of over 150 people, across offices in the UK, US, Germany, India and Mongolia. The company has raised over £100 million in capital from investors such as Intel, Ingka (Ikea), Mercedes-Benz, Aramex, Deutsche Bahn, Subaru and Sony Innovation Fund.

