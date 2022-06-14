Workplace Transformation Expert Discusses the Convergence of Technology and Human Element

"Outfocus" by Bill Adams is released with ForbesBooks

This release is posted on behalf of ForbesBooks (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfocus: Harness the Power of Collaboration by Targatek, Inc. CEO Bill Adams is now available. The book is published with ForbesBooks, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

Bill Adams Releases “Outfocus” with ForbesBooks (PRNewswire)

In Outfocus, Bill Adams lays out a roadmap for leaders to "outfocus" their competitors and move their organizations closer towards excellence. In an attention diffused world, Outfocus provides clarity when it comes to the core leadership functions needed to succeed today. Playing catch-up, struggling to maintain a pulse on performance, and being unable to spur productivity are among the common leadership frustrations Adams attributes to the plague of "leadership-on-the-fly" that too often causes a fallout of credibility, and ultimately, an inability to lead effectively.

"Good leadership demands that leaders contend with the convergence of technology and the human element," Adams explains. "Great leaders will want to know what performance experts and senior operating leaders think about the convergence and why obstacles to this convergence can be the death knell for competing on the battlefield of tomorrow."

Drawing upon years of research and consulting experience in multinational and high-growth companies, Adams believes that embracing a new age of collaboration is the antidote to a leadership crisis that has gone unresolved for too long.

About Bill Adams

Bill Adams is an American businessman, management consultant, author, speaker, and the chairman and CEO of Targatek, Inc., a workplace transformation SaaS company. Throughout his career, Adams has built and sold two management consulting firms, one focused on technology solutions that was acquired by Dell/Perot Systems, and one performance software company that was built to a mid-sized consultancy and sold to a private equity group.

Adams specializes in innovation and transformation. He has served on four NASDAQ boards and as an interim CEO in six public companies.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

Media Contacts

James Wilcox, ForbesBooks, jwilcox@forbesbooks.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ForbesBooks