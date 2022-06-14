Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics Earns Organic Certification

CHINO, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is proud to announce that it has achieved Organic Certification for enzyme and probiotics products.

The company now has an extensive portfolio of quality certifications from elite organizations, including NSF International, Organic, the Non-GMO Project, ANAB, OK Kosher, and ISA Halal.

"Consumers are increasingly demanding organic and clean-label products, especially after the pandemic," said Vic Rathi, CEO, and Founder of Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics. "And our goal is to help our customers meet that demands of consumers with our natural, efficacious enzymes and probiotics."

Specialty's premier blends, ProbioSEB CSC3™, DigeSEB™, Prohydroxy P™, and Vegpanzyme™, were verified.

ProbioSEB CSC3™ is a blend of robust spore-forming probiotics SEBiotic™ (Bacillus coagulans LBSC), SEBtilis™ (Bacillus subtilis PLSSC), and SEBclausii™ (Bacillus clausii 088AE) with a prebiotic.

DigeSEB™ is a proven and effective digestive enzyme blend to promote optimal digestion and nutrient absorption

Prohydroxy P™ is an enzyme blend that supports the healthy digestion of meal replacement shakes and protein powders.

Vegpanzyme™ is a vegan, multi-enzyme blend designed to enhance the digestion of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a leading probiotic and enzyme manufacturer with 60+ years of experience. We offer a full line of more than 25 probiotic strains for a range of nutraceutical, food, and beverage applications. As a true manufacturer with decades of experience in nutraceuticals, we have supply chain visibility and provide unparalleled technical support through every step of the process.

To learn how you can add Enzymes and Probiotics to your product line, email adm@specialtyenzymes.com or call (909) 613-1660.

