KemperSports to Become the Exclusive Third-Party Facility Manager for 3STEP Sports

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KemperSports , a property and experience management company that manages more than 100 sports, leisure and event facilities and destination resorts nationwide, today announced a new long-term agreement with 3STEP Sports , the leading youth sports event and club team owner in the U.S., to become the exclusive property management and marketing partner for its facilities. The agreement brings together two companies with deep expertise in the management, marketing and execution of premier sports experiences and leverages their collective strengths in the industry to deliver exceptional services to young athletes and their families across the country.

This first agreement between the two companies is part of a long-term plan to enhance the overall experience for all participants in the youth sports ecosystem for years to come. As part of the agreement, KemperSports will provide facility management best practices to 3STEP while supporting and attracting additional programming and community outreach to its locations. Both companies are committed to further improving the end-to-end sports experience for millions of youth athletes and delivering experiences that match the overall premier standards set in sports programming, tournaments and brand content.

"3STEP Sports is the undisputed leader in youth sports club and event experiences," said KemperSports CEO Steve Skinner. "Using our four decades of expertise in managing and marketing sports and leisure properties, we look forward to bringing that same level of exceptional guest experience delivery to each of the 3STEP properties across the country."

3STEP Sports has quickly progressed into the facility management space to service the vast needs of its internal event and club partners. In addition to owning and operating facilities, 3STEP Sports is a trusted resource for locations who want to maximize their business development opportunities. 3STEP owns and partners with facilities nationally to secure programming through its club and event ecosystem. Millions of amateur sports fans walk through the doors at 3STEP-utilized facilities annually to be a part of one of the biggest youth sports platforms in the nation.

"The opportunity to partner with KemperSports aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering best-in-class youth sport experiences to our athletes, parents, coaches and fans at every event and facility," said 3STEP Founder and CEO David Geaslen. "KemperSports' long history of managing sports properties will continue to elevate the 3STEP platform across the country."

About 3STEP Sports

The 3STEP reach spans 40+ states and serves more than 3.1 million athletes across eight sports through industry-leading events, nationally spanning club programs, premier media content and more. The mission of 3STEP is to be the standard of the youth sports experience and create consistency in the industry.

About KemperSports

KemperSports is a privately held property and experience management company with headquarters in Northbrook, Illinois and regional offices throughout the U.S. The company specializes in the management and marketing of sports, leisure and event facilities and destination resorts. The KemperSports portfolio includes hundreds of award-winning facilities and iconic events nationwide, including youth and collegiate events such as the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, McDonald's All-American Games and the Jr. NBA Youth Basketball Leadership Conference. For more information about KemperSports and KemperLesnik, its marketing subsidiary, please visit www.kempersports.com and www.kemperlesnik.com.

