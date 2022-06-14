Cloud consultancy Vivanti partners with Snowflake and sponsors 2022 Summit

Data-focused cloud consultancy , Vivanti, partners with modern data platform, Snowflake, and sponsors Snowflake Summit 2022

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivanti — the enterprise technology consultancy delivering impactful cloud experiences and data-driven innovations with a client-first ethical framework — has officially partnered with modern data platform provider, Snowflake. Vivanti is also supporting the 2022 iteration of Snowflake's flagship annual conference, Snowflake Summit (June 13 - 16), as a sponsor.

(PRNewsfoto/Vivanti) (PRNewswire)

Vivanti's certified Snowflake experts enable organizations across the US to drive both strategic decision-making and real-time operational insights with the Snowflake Cloud Data Platform .

To read more about how Vivant works with Snowflake customers, to create powerful analytical insights, go here: https://vivanti.com/snowflake-cloud-data-platform/

"As a Registered Snowflake Partner, we're excited to be working with industry-leading technology and assisting Snowflake clients to realize their data goals," said Principal Consultant and founding member, James Hunt. "We're partnering with Snowflake, and supporting Snowflake Summit 2022 , because we truly believe in its ability to transform organizations' most critical data workloads."

Katie Ecklund — Snowflake's Director of Partner Alliances across US, Canada and LATAM — said the company was pleased to add Vivanti's data expertise to its growing network of services partners.

"Snowflake's channel network plays an important role in helping our customers realize maximum ROI, in minimum time, from their data initiatives," said Ecklund. "Vivanti's data engineering, analysis and applications skill sets will help organizations leverage Snowflake to integrate, interrogate, analyze and share organizational data throughout the enterprise."

Speaking about Snowflake Summit 2022, Founding Partner and CEO, Mike Walker, said that this year's conference was tightly aligned with Vivanti's approach to consulting.

"Snowflake Summit 2022 is based around a core theme: 'The World of Data Collaboration'," said Walker. "As enterprise consultants, we always put client results above all else, working collaboratively hand-in-glove to produce valuable outcomes – whether it's running performant and cost-effective analytic databases, building reliable data pipelines or developing data-intensive apps. We're thrilled to officially launch our Snowflake partnership as a sponsor at Summit 2022."

For more information about Snowflake Summit 2022, and to register, go here: https://www.snowflake.com/summit/

About Vivanti

Vivanti is a modern data-focused cloud consulting company with a consultant-led, customer-first approach. Vivanti consultants are organizationally empowered, and professionally obligated, to advocate for clients' best interests at each step of every engagement — just as doctors or lawyers are entrusted to do.

Vivanti's mission is to deliver impactful cloud experiences and data-driven innovations that promote a new level of customer-centric operating standards across the US technology consulting industry. Based in New York City, with offices in Manhattan and Washington DC, Vivanti offers advisory, consulting and managed services across all major cloud platforms. Specializing in the latest cloud data technologies, designed to facilitate digital business transformation and future ways of working, Vivanti's cloud consulting services include Analytics and Data Management , Artificial Intelligence, DevOps and Digital Customer Engagement.

