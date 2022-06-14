CLEAN HANDS ON THE GO: MYKIREI BY KAO® LAUNCHES MOBILE HAND WASHING UNIT

New Yorkers Get Access to Instant & Easy Hygiene

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 16 - 18, 2022, people of New York City will be able to experience the TikTok-famous MyKirei by KAO soaps first-hand. Via a MyKirei by KAO Wash & Go sink-equipped mobile unit targeting hygiene hot spots like dog parks and playgrounds, the groundbreaking personal care brand brings its popular Yuzu Flower and Paw Print™ Foam Hand Washes straight to the masses. The exact whereabouts of the Wash & Go experience will be posted on the MyKirei by KAO Instagram, @mykirei.

(PRNewswire)

Building excitement and interest through giveaways like fresh flower seeds and dog treats that speak to the pretty and playful natures of the Yuzu Flower and Paw Print® Foam Hand Washes, the mobile unit will also tap into the virality of the products, with brand ambassadors standing by to help take videos of consumers washing their hands that they can easily share on their own social media.

Consumers will choose which Foam Hand Wash they'd like to use, while on-site brand ambassadors will help facilitate content and encourage consumers to create their own viral moment with the popular hand washes. While both are crafted from the same ultra-gentle, cloud-cream formula that spreads easily without water and rinses off completely, they each deliver a dollop of product in signature shapes: a flower for Yuzu Flower and a paw for Paw Print.

"The mobile hand washing unit is a unique, impactful way for MyKirei by KAO to better acquaint consumers with the superior quality of our biodegradable, earth and skin-friendly Foam Hand Washes," says Heather Warnke, Senior Director of Marketing, Consumer Care, A/EMEA at Kao. "Encouraging hand washing has been a Kao initiative since 2009, and we are always looking for new and innovative ways to instill good hygiene."

A leader in hand hygiene since its 2020 launch, the MyKirei by KAO brand unveiled The Healthy Hands Campaign, a U.S. initiative in 2021 to instill the importance of good hygiene in children. It featured a six-step hand washing curriculum that made the daily task a fun activity. As part of the program, a Clean Hands Clean World recycling contest was enacted that awarded $5,000 in prizes, including a garden bed made from recycled packaging, to the top three schools that recycled the most MyKirei by KAO refills.

About MyKirei by KAO®: Launched in April 2020, MyKirei by KAO is a personal care line founded on the Japanese philosophy that caring for ourselves, our society, and the world around us makes life more beautiful. Innovations include biodegradable formulas, plant-based cleansers, and incorporating traditional Japanese ingredients like yuzu fruit and rice water and revolutionary packaging that brings less plastic into your home. The 16-item personal care line includes hair care items, Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner, both formulated with Tsubaki and Rice Water, hand soap items, Nourishing Hand Wash, Paw Print™ Foam Hand Wash, and the viral Yuzu Flower Foam Hand Wash, all with Yuzu Extract and Rice Water, and body care products, Foam Body Wash and Nourishing Body Wash, both with Yuzu Extract and Rice Water, plus the newest Soothing Peony Milky Lotion and Eco-Holder. Refills are available for all items.

About Kao USA Inc.: Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands recognized worldwide for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. portfolio includes; Jergens® and Curél® hand and body lotions; Bioré® facial care; John Frieda® hair care, Ban® antiperspirants, as well as Goldwell®, KMS® and Oribe® professional hair care and Molton Brown® products for body and home. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kao Corporation.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT TRACTENBERG & CO.

LAUREN DONNER | ldonner@tractenberg.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MyKirei by KAO