CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Amazon Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2022

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Amazon.com, Inc. ("Amazon") (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 1, 2019 and April 5, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Amazon



ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Amazon includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Amazon engaged in anticompetitive conduct in its private-label business practices, including giving Amazon products preference over those of its competitors and using third-party sellers' non-public data to compete with them; (ii) the foregoing exposed Amazon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement actions; (iii) Amazon's revenues derived from its private-label business were in part the product of impermissible conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading.

DEADLINE: July 5, 2022

Aggrieved Amazon investors only have until July 5, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

