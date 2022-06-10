Holland America Line: Europe and Alaska Cruises Made Easier for Guests with Expected Change in U.S. Reentry Requirements

Statement from Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line

SEATTLE, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The expected announcement that CDC will be ending its requirement of a negative COVID-19 test for Americans to reenter the United States is an important step forward in the return to all global travel, including cruising. The change means that U.S. travelers can pursue their love of cruising Holland America Line voyages from homeports in Europe, Canada, and Australia without concern they could be denied entry to return home.

Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo (PRNewswire)

"This is exciting news for Holland America Line and our guests as we complete our return to service this week with all 11 ships in our fleet back in operations. It removes a barrier to travel for some guests who understandably wanted to avoid the uncertainty of return testing. At Holland America Line, we continue to operate vaccinated cruises and have created a safe and healthy environment for our guests, our teams, and the communities we serve, helping to ensure cruising is among the safest forms of socializing and travel. And we continue to offer our Worry-Free Promise to allow flexible cancelation for cruises booked by September and departing through December."





