Openbravo launches a new quick service POS system to respond to the demands of QSR and Fast Casual Restaurant chains

BARCELONA, Spain, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Openbravo has announced the launch of its brand new Point-of-Sale (POS) for Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) and Fast Casual Restaurants, which will be first presented June 14 and 15 during the Resto Days event in Deauville, France.

The phenomenal and continued global growth of this sector in the last decade is expected to continue in the coming years, creating new challenges for quick service restaurants. Customers obviously expect rapid service, but they have heightened expectations and are demanding more personalization, greater menu diversity and the ability to use new channels, especially online. At the same time, restaurants are under increasing pressure to maximize efficiency and improve profit margins.

To give restaurants the right tools to effectively manage these challenges Openbravo launches a cloud-based quick service POS system designed for speed, customer service and operational efficiency, which is especially well suited to multi-location Quick Service and Fast Casual Restaurants because of its robust features and scalable architecture.

"Quick service restaurant chains are in the midst of a rapid transformation, facing similar key challenges and needs to those affecting specialty retailers. This confluence of business challenges made the option of building a new quick service POS a very interesting next step in our product strategy. Thanks to our modular platform, we have been able to extend our strong retail-centric functional footprint with restaurant-specific features." said Matthijs Kneppers, Chief Product Officer of Openbravo.

Key features of the solution include fast and flexible creation of menus and a powerful pricing engine with options like the definition of specific prices based on restaurant areas and delivery modes. It allows order customization, supports a variety of payment and delivery options, and offers restaurants the ability to easily integrate with online ordering solutions, kitchen systems, as well as delivery platforms for order preparation and delivery.

Powered by a rich and adaptable user interface technology, the solution supports a variety of restaurant touchpoints. It also avoids the use of local servers and possible service interruptions due to temporary connection outages, thanks to its cloud-native design and its offline resilient technology. These features allow the reduction of total hardware costs and increase IT agility.

"We are extremely excited to announce our Quick Service POS for the growth opportunity it represents for Openbravo and our distribution partners. Quick Service Restaurants can benefit from a modern solution that has been designed with their business challenges in mind and we are confident in our ability to add value in this sector just as we do in retail, where Openbravo is already a player of reference." said Marco de Vries, Chief Executive Officer of Openbravo.

The new solution is currently running in pilot phase for a major restaurant chain, with full-scale rollout due to start after the summer, ultimately reaching over 200 locations.

About Openbravo

Openbravo is the software platform of choice for brands, retailers and restaurants looking to accelerate their unified commerce strategy and increase the agility of their operations. It is a fully modular platform that integrates the online and offline channels and provides intelligent order management, a single, real-time view of customers and inventory, a complete store solution and restaurant POS to deliver more personalized and convenient experiences. It is an all-in-one cloud-based solution.

International clients such as BUT, Decathlon, Norauto, Sharaf DG, Toys 'R' Us Iberia and Zôdio prefer Openbravo, which is today used in over 50 countries with more than 10,000 back office users and in more than 40,000 points of sale.

