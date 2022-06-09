NCTC and Power & Tel Launch Premiere Partnership, Opening NCTC Member's to their Extensive Distribution System

LENEXA, Kan. and PIPERTON, Tenn., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NCTC and Power & Tel today announced the launch of their joint initiative to offer NCTC members access to Power & Tel's extensive distribution system. NCTC and Power & Tel show the benefits of this agreement to NCTC members, whereby members will have access to a wide array of products and services to assist with savings to their bottom line.

Power & Tel Brings Value to Members

Power & Tel's extensive distribution system with warehouses across the United States provides an effective way to get the wide range of products needed to build and maintain broadband networks.

Power & Tel is a WBENC-certified women-owned business and has a long-standing relationship with the co-op as a trusted, reliable, and prompt source.

Power & Tel has access to many of OEMs and is now the primary NCTC supplier for Times Fiber/Amphenol, National Strand, Clearfield, Preformed Line Products, Maclean Senior Industries, and Defang Technology.

Power & Tel maintains the ability to stock requested products which offers members efficiency for managing material and transactions, increasing asset visibility, and maximizing resource and facility capacity.

"Power & Tel has been helping NCTC members for a long time and has been a trusted partner in many ways. This new agreement further solidifies and builds upon an already outstanding relationship." Said Rob Smith, VP of Group Purchasing, NCTC.

"Power & Tel is excited to take the next steps in serving NCTC and its members. P&T sources material from thousands of manufacturers, enabling end-to-end solutions to build and maintain your networks." Mike Kruszewski, EVP, Sales, and Marketing at Power & Tel

About NCTC

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving 40 million broadband and video customers throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape.

About Power & Tel

Since our founding in 1963, Power & Tel's extensive distribution system has provided an effective way for service providers and contractors to get the wide range of products needed to build and maintain communication networks. As a value-add partner, the company also offers efficient solutions for managing material and transactions, increasing asset visibility, and maximizing resource and facility capacity. Company headquarters are in Piperton, TN, with branch offices and distribution centers throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Power & Tel's inventory, experience, and technologies can help reduce costs within your supply chain and reach your profit objectives.

To learn more visit www.ptsupply.com or call 800-238-7514.

