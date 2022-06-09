Motto Mortgage and wemlo Appoint Industry Veteran Chris Erickson as New Vice President of Product & Strategy

Responsibilities include product management, technology advancement, and overseeing the training department and support teams to drive growth for the Motto Mortgage and wemlo brands

DENVER, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto® Mortgage, the first and only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the U.S., and wemloSM, the first third-party mortgage processing solution with an all-in-one digital platform, today announces it has appointed industry veteran, Chris Erickson, as Vice President of Product & Strategy for both brands.

Chris brings nearly two decades of experience in the financial services industry, previously serving as VP of Product Management for Guaranteed Rate, Head of Product for Rental Property Solutions at CoreLogic, Assistant VP & Product Manager for Mr. Cooper (previously Nationstar Mortgage) and holding various product management roles at CitiBank, Caliber and Primary Residential Mortgage. Throughout his career, Chris has been heavily involved in the end-to-end mortgage origination process, overseeing the strategic, tactical product management, and development of mortgage origination workflow solutions. His work has also been integral to building proprietary systems that create improved, simplified and easy-to-use platforms for end users.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the team to help propel the growth of these young, thriving brands," said Ward Morrison, President and CEO of Motto Franchising, LLC and wemlo, LLC. "His extensive industry experience has allowed him to learn the challenges originators and consumers face in the home buying experience and he will work to develop solutions that improve and streamline the process for our franchisees and customers."

In his new role, Erickson's primary responsibilities include product management, the procurement and advancement of technology solutions, and overseeing the training department and support teams for Motto Mortgage and wemlo. For the Motto Mortgage brand, Chris's primary focus is to ensure the product ecosystem for franchisees is streamlined. He will also work to introduce new technology to the mortgage broker network that will allow franchisees to build and scale their businesses more effectively. For wemlo, Erickson will focus on enhancing the existing loan processing platform to improve user experience and continue building unique and innovative technology solutions for the mortgage brokerage channel.

"I've always prided myself on being a leader who turns ideas into action, leveraging my refined skill set to take a concept from ideation to go-to-market in the most effective way," said Chris Erickson, VP of Product & Strategy. "I am excited to join the Motto and wemlo teams during this time of rapid growth and am honored to be leading the charge in the development of an origination platform that is poised to disrupt the mortgage industry."

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, visit www.MottoMortgage.com. For more information on wemlo, visit www.wemlo.io.

About Motto Mortgage

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With over 175 offices open in almost 40 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email newsroom@mottomortgage.com, or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

About wemlo

wemlo℠ NMLS #1853218, is a technology-focused mortgage loan processing startup that is reshaping the mortgage broker channel. It developed the first service for mortgage brokers, combining third-party loan processing with an all-in-one digital platform. Its product is marketed and sold to mortgage brokerages and loan originators across the country. Wemlo is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings, which includes RE/MAX®, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage®, the first national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S.

