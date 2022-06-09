Michael Baker International Announces New Leadership Roles in Firm's Western Region

Firm promotes John Tanner, P.E., to Vice President and Director of Land Development and Peter Minegar, AICP, to Vice President and Office Executive for Temecula, California, office

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today a pair of new leadership roles within the firm's Western Region. John Tanner, P.E., has been named Vice President and Director of Land Development. In this role, he will support the continued expansion and growth of Michael Baker's Land Development practice in the Western Region. Additionally, Peter Minegar, AICP, has been promoted to Vice President and Office Executive for Michael Baker's Temecula, California, office. He will lead the Temecula team's growth and client engagement efforts while collaborating closely with colleagues across the Inland Empire and Western Region.

"During their time at Michael Baker, John and Peter have exemplified what it means to be a trusted partner to clients and colleagues alike," said Malcolm Dougherty – Western Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "I look forward to their continued success as they work to strengthen our company and revitalize our nation's infrastructure."

Mr. Tanner brings 28 years of experience, including 24 years with Michael Baker, to his new role as Director of Land Development. He previously served as Vice President and Office Executive for Michael Baker's Temecula, California, office, and since joining the firm in 1998, he served in roles of increasing responsibility including Land Development and Civil Engineering Department Manager and Office Manager – Temecula. Mr. Tanner began his engineering career in 1994 as an Assistant Traffic Engineer for the City of Campbell, California. He serves on the Board of Directors for both the Riverside and Baldy View Chapters of the Building Industry Association. Mr. Tanner holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from San Jose State University.

Mr. Minegar joined Michael Baker in 2014 and most recently served as Department Manager – Planning, a role in which he was responsible for leading the Planning and Environmental team in the firm's Temecula, Ontario and Palm Desert, California, offices. He also held additional roles including Project Manager – Planning, Assistant Project Manager – Planning and Environmental Associate. Mr. Minegar is a member of the American Planning Association and Association of Environmental Professionals. He holds of Master of Science degree in Environmental Management and Policy from the University of Denver and a Bachelor of Science in City and Regional Planning from California State Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo.

