EBET Also Named Esport Product of the Year

LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EBET, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced wagering products and technology, has received two prizes at the SiGMA Americas Awards. Its online casino and sportsbook brand Karamba won Online Casino of the Year, and EBET was named Esport Product of the Year. The SiGMA Americas Awards ceremony was held June 8 in Toronto, Ontario. On April 4, 2022, Ontario launched its new regulated online gaming market.

EBET Brand Karamba Wins Online Casino of the Year at the 2022 SiGMA Americas Awards. EBET Also Named Esport Product of the Year. (PRNewswire)

Karamba was chosen as the top online casino for its player experience, loyalty rewards and secure gambling environment. The other finalists nominated for the Online Casino of the Year category were LeoVegas, Pointsbet, 21.com, and Northstar Bets.

EBET was recognized as Esport Product of the Year for its strategic efforts in advancing the esports industry. The other finalists nominated for this category were Tiidal Gaming, Rivalry, Players' Lounge, and Esports Entertainment Group.

"On behalf of the Karamba brand and the entire EBET team, we are incredibly honored to receive these two prestigious awards, joining some of the foremost leaders in the iGaming industry," said Mark Thorne, Chief Marketing Officer at EBET. "The recognition by the industry regarding the quality of our esports and casino wagering products indicates an exceptionally bright future ahead for EBET and Karamba."

EBET was previously named Esport Product of the Year at the 2022 SiGMA Asia Awards and the 2021 SiGMA Europe Awards. The company was also a finalist for the 2021 Tempest Esports Business Awards, nominated in the Innovative Use of Technology category for its real-time odds modeling and simulation system.

About EBET, Inc.

EBET develops award-winning, groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for bettors around the world. The company is focused on bringing better odds and technology solutions to cater to the Millennial and Gen-Z demographics. It has an expanding portfolio of intellectual property with patents pending around odds modeling simulation, an electronic sports betting exchange system, live streaming odds integration and enhancing modeling probabilities in multi-player games. EBET operates online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, GenerationVIP and Gogawi, which have over 1.25 million deposited customers in more than 15 countries. The company recently was awarded Esport Product of the Year at the 2021 SiGMA Europe and 2022 SiGMA Asia Awards, and its brand Karamba received SBC's award for Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment. EBET, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol EBET (CUSIP 278700109). EBET, Inc. was previously Esports Technologies Inc. The name changed on May 5, 2022, to better reflect the company's business and mission.

For more information, visit: https://ebet.gg/.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

EBET develops award-winning, groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for bettors around the world. The company is focused on bringing better odds and technology solutions to cater to the Millennial and Gen-Z demographics. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EBET Inc