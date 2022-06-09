Cisco and J.P. Morgan to Host a Tech Talk on Hybrid Work

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco will host a webcast with J.P. Morgan and Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Cisco's Security and Collaboration businesses, to discuss Cisco's solutions for Hybrid Work. Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com/ .

No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.

Date:

Thursday, June 23, 2022

Time:

8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET

Cisco Speaker:

Jeetu Patel, EVP and General Manager, Security and Collaboration

Moderator:

Samik Chatterjee, CFA, Equity Analyst, Telecom & Networking Equipment / IT Hardware, J.P. Morgan

This event will be webcast and a replay will be available for one month after the event. Interested parties can view this event on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com .

