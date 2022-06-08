Voice x Street Theory NFT Residency brings the power of street art to Web3

The collection will drop at a private event during NFT.NYC on June 21

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice , an NFT platform for digital artists, is hosting an art show during NFT.NYC to highlight the Voice x Street Theory NFT Residency collection that is launching on June 21st. The event, held at the EDITION Times Square, will exclusively showcase the first-ever NFTs by 14 of the world's most prolific street and contemporary artists. Attendees will be able to purchase pieces from the collection easily without cryptocurrency, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Coalition for the Homeless .

The NFT Residency is in partnership with Street Theory , an award-winning creative agency, with over 20 years of experience in large scale public art production, artist management, and more. The Residency is co-curated by Liza Quiñonez, co-founder and CEO of Street Theory, and Kesia Ramos, curator and founder of The Art at the Table.

"Most street art, murals, graffiti and public art are ever changing and temporary in nature," says Quiñonez. "This Residency is important because it introduces street artists to a space where their work can live on and be collected by their supporters and enthusiasts forever… from the block to the blockchain."

The event will display work by Residency artists 123Klan, Alice Mizrachi, Decertor, Don Rimx, El Cekis, Indie184, Jc Rivera, kaNO, Marka27, Nicole Salgar, SEX el niño de las pinturas, Sheefy McFly, UPENDO, and Sydney James.

The Residency has given street artists the opportunity to expand their medium and adapt their traditional practice for an increasingly digital world. For her collection, Nicole Salgar explored ideas that she had for murals and paintings, but through the lens of the digital world. "I've only just begun exploring this facet of my visual art, and I learned how vast this medium is. The possibilities are seemingly endless," she said. "My work always explores the concepts of dimension, reality, nature and perception, and these pieces are no exception."

Voice has established itself as a platform focused on bringing underrepresented creators into the Web3 world through conscientious programming and a platform that lowers the barrier to entry into the space.

"The Voice x Street Theory partnership marks the next phase of bringing physical community artwork to digital experiences," said Eliza Fish, Voice's Director of Partnerships & Creator Relations. "This is the first time street and fine art artists can both offer ephemeral artworks (such as street murals) to be owned by collectors."

The event will open with limited availability to the public. All collections will be publicly displayed and for sale on Voice on June 22, 2022.

About Voice

Voice is an NFT platform that is carbon neutral, easy to use and multi-chain compatible. At Voice, we believe that NFT technology will change the internet by introducing verified ownership to our digital world. We're building a way for digital art to be collectible.

About Street Theory

Street Theory is an award-winning creative agency that activates communities, spaces, and global brands through street-art, experiential marketing, cultural placemaking, branding and design. We are an artist-owned agency, founded by Liza Quiñonez and renowned graffiti/ street-artist Marka27.

