SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 11, 2022 - (NYSE: FHS)

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd..

Shareholders who purchased shares of FHS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased FHS American Depositary Shares in or traceable to the Company's March 2021 initial public offering.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the new rules, regulations and policies to be implemented by the Chinese government following the Two Sessions parliamentary meetings were far more severe than represented to investors and posed a material adverse threat to the Company and its business; (b) contemplated Chinese regulations and rules regarding private education were leading to a slowdown of government approval to open new educational facilities which would have a negative effect on FHS's enrollment and growth; and (c) as a result, representations made in connection with the Company's initial public offering regarding FHS's historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company at the time of the initial public offering, and were materially false and misleading and lacked a factual basis.

DEADLINE: July 11, 2022 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/first-high-school-education-group-co-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=28173&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of FHS during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 11, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

