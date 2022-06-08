PRESS RELEASE AT THE BALINALE FILM FESTIVAL: BALI Viking Sunset Studios (BVS) and Scholars Of Sustenance (SOS) moving into new offices.

DENPASAR, Bali, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The future grand Viking Sunset Studios is a premier location for domestic and international movie making, settled in beautiful surroundings with rice terraces, mountain and beach views, and year-round sunsets - inspiring movie crews and stars filming in the movie village.

A self-contained studio resort, BVS studios satisfies demanding green screen setups, while the surrounding rivers, beach, temple cliff and ocean sunsets allow for stunning natural film sets. This is going to be movie-making heaven!

After running the largest Food Rescue non-profit in Bali (and Thailand) for years and now adding the studios, it is time to combine Bali locations, says Bo H. Holmgreen, founder of both. While BVS is building the large studio and movie village in Tabanan, the administrative offices are established in the main street in Sanur. The entire building will be occupied by the SOS charity on the lower floor and the studio on the two upper floors.

The non-profit SOS has served over 21 million nutritious meals in five years. Originally designed to rescue excess food from large hotels/supermarkets otherwise ending in the landfill, SOS serviced hundreds of the largest hotels in Thailand and Indonesia. During COVID, SOS instead rushed good nutrition to as many as possible, in Bali alone serving 2.5 million meals!

BVS attracts professional film and commercials makers looking for scenic beauty combined with high efficiency shooting. Inside the new building in Sanur, one studio is soundproof using BVS' incredible ARRI Mini LF camera and Leica lenses. On the rooftop will be the Movie Cave, a creative brainstorm room for Bali's movie industry.

As Executive Producer on a local movie with Hollywood actors, Mr. Holmgreen is excited about the potential. "We have no doubts that Balinese culture, scenery, people and overall beauty will serve movie crews well. Also, we will help build local talents to do more with great technologies and international methods. Indonesia is ready to grow immensely with 275 million citizens representing a huge film industry opportunity", continued Mr Holmgreen. "The time has come to gather serious stakeholders to make it happen. BVS is therefore partnering with the Balinale Film Festival this week as we are proud to support local movie-creativity", adds Mr. Holmgreen.

"The Bali International Film Festival has always been a platform for emerging new filmmakers and will continue to promote occupational skills and training through seminars with BVS Studios. Together we encourage the growth of Indonesian cinema and provide opportunities to showcase local talent through the festival.", adds Deborah Gabinetti, the festivals founder.

"For too long, Thailand and Jakarta have pulled movie making away. Even an important Bali-based Hollywood film had to be diverted recently to Australia. We believe there are plenty of creative people and talent who ALL WANTS TO COME TO BALI - we just need to facilitate it", says Bo H. Holmgreen.

