Minnesota Student Among Winners of Havenpark Communities Academic Scholarship

Nineteen Students Nationwide Received Award From Operator of Manufactured Home Communities

BLAINE, Minn., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Blaine student was among the 19 recipients of academic scholarships from Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured home communities. The scholarship awards are part of Havenpark's expansion of its Education Success Program, which offers financial assistance, support, mentorship, and other education initiatives to increase educational opportunities for residents.

Iszavier Moe, a first-generation college student, just finished his second year at Augsburg University. He said the scholarship will help cover the increased lab and book costs. Moe said he learned about Havenpark's scholarship program from his grandmother, who lives in the same neighborhood. He received support from his grandmother and parents who encouraged him to complete his application.

"College has always been something where my parents said you need to go to college to set yourself up for success," Moe said. "My parents would always say they want me to go to college for a career, not a job."

Moe, who has always been interested in the medical field, is majoring in biology with a minor psychology at Augsburg University. "Being there, I love the biology faculty. The biology faculty are amazing. They all know my name," said Moe.

Iszavier participated in programs in high school that furthered his interest in higher education including the National Honor Society and Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) while taking advanced placement (AP) courses.

His future plans are to pursue a master's degree in genetic counseling while simultaneously working on a PhD in molecular genetics. The ultimate goal for Iszavier is to be a pre-natal or pediatric genetic counselor. Iszavier secured a summer research job this year where he will study bacterial genomes.

"Seeing the impact of our Education Success Program on residents is incredibly rewarding," said Ramie Rajabi, President of Havenpark Communities. "Iszavier is extremely eager about achieving his goals, and with his dedication and passion, he has an extremely bright future ahead of him."

The 2022 competitive scholarship application period ran from December 15, 2021, to January 31, 2022, with about half of the applicants rewarded with scholarships. To be eligible for consideration, applicants needed to have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.5 or above, be either a current resident of a Havenpark community or have a parent/guardian who is a resident and must plan to enroll or continue enrollment in full-time or part-time undergraduate study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school in the United States for the entire 2022-2023 academic year. Awards may transfer from a two-year institution to a four-year intuition and vice versa.

About Havenpark

Havenpark Communities is an operator and developer of manufactured home communities and makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Since 2017, Havenpark has sourced and installed over 4,000 new factory-built homes, providing quality, affordable living to over 10,000 Americans across the country. Earlier this year, Havenpark Communities announced it has committed to adding an additional 1,000 new affordable homes across the country, including in Minnesota in the coming year. Havenpark Communities believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership. Havenpark Communities makes long-term investments in its communities, providing enduring value for current and future residents.

