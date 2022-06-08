Antech® Diagnostics and PetDx® Expand Access to OncoK9®, the Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test for Dogs

The strategic relationship announced today makes OncoK9 immediately available to all Antech customers in the United States and Canada

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetDx® – The Liquid Biopsy Company for Pets™ and Antech® Diagnostics jointly announce that they have entered into an agreement to make OncoK9®, the pioneering multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test for dogs, available to all Antech customers across North America.

"Cancer is by far the leading cause of death in dogs and the vast majority of cases are diagnosed after the onset of clinical signs, by which time the cancer is often advanced and the chances of achieving a cure or long-term control are low," said PetDx Founder and CEO Daniel S. Grosu, MD, MBA. "Our relationship with Antech broadens access to this breakthrough innovation and is expected to have a profound impact on dogs, the people who love them, and the veterinarians looking to provide the very best care for their patients."

OncoK9 is a first-in-class multi-cancer early detection test that enables veterinarians to detect cancer in dogs with a simple blood draw. It employs cutting-edge genomic analysis that leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) of blood-derived DNA.

"Cancer takes too many dogs far too soon, and early diagnosis and treatment are the best defense against that," said Cathy Meeks, DVM, DACVIM, Vice President, Medical Operations, Antech Diagnostics. "OncoK9 will be a valuable tool for our customers to use as they both screen for and work to diagnose suspected cancers, likely helping extend the lives of many dogs."

PetDx recently published the full results of a landmark study designed to validate the test's performance in PLOS ONE, a peer-reviewed open-access scientific journal from the Public Library of Science.

The CANcer Detection in Dogs (CANDiD) study—the largest clinical validation study in veterinary cancer diagnostics—was performed on blood samples collected prospectively from more than 1,000 client-owned dogs at more than 40 clinical sites on four continents. The study demonstrated that the performance of OncoK9 mirrors that of leading MCED tests for humans. It can detect 30 different types of canine cancer, with sensitivity of 85.4% for three of the most aggressive cancers (lymphoma, hemangiosarcoma, and osteosarcoma) and overall sensitivity of 54.7%, at a specificity of 98.5% (corresponding to a false positive rate of just 1.5%).

Since its launch in 2021, OncoK9 has been successfully integrated into routine testing at thousands of leading veterinary practices nationwide as a new preventive care and aid-in-diagnosis tool. Today, blood samples from all over the country are shipped daily to the PetDx central laboratory in San Diego, and results are delivered to ordering veterinarians within 10 business days. The test is available at veterinary clinics across the United States and Canada.

About PetDx

PetDx® – The Liquid Biopsy Company for Pets™ is a San Diego-based molecular diagnostics company dedicated to unleashing the power of genomics to improve pet health. The company's flagship product, OncoK9® – The Liquid Biopsy Test for Dogs™, enables veterinarians to detect cancer in dogs with a simple blood draw. As a first-in-class multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test, OncoK9 employs cutting-edge genomic analysis that leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology and proprietary bioinformatics algorithms, empowering veterinarians to provide superior care to canine patients. The test is currently recommended as an annual screening test for dogs at higher risk of cancer due to age and/or breed, and as an aid-in-diagnosis for dogs in which cancer is suspected based on clinical signs or other clinical findings. To learn more, visit www.petdx.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Antech

At the heart of Antech is our love for pets. We combine innovative technologies backed by scientific rigor with data-driven insights and consultative moments to help veterinarians and their teams improve the health and well-being of the pets we love. Our commitment to customers spans more than 30 years and celebrates their dedication to setting new standards in pet care quality, which we support through innovative diagnostic, imaging, education, and support services. Today, Antech is driving the future of pet health as part of Mars Veterinary Health, a family-owned enterprise focused on veterinary care. Visit us at antechdiagnostics.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

