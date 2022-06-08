– All Ways Caring HomeCare WV Office Slated for Launch –

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, All Ways Caring HomeCare ("AWC") announced a partnership with Aloe Care Health ("Aloe Care") as its provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS). The initial focus will be supporting their Home Care Medicaid clients in West Virginia and will eventually expand to support other AWC programs in additional markets as needed. With 175 locations nationwide, AWC supports 17,000 people every month with home care services.

Aloe Care Health Tapped By All Ways Caring Homecare As Personal Emergency Response System Provider (PRNewswire)

Approximately 10,000 Americans turn 65 each day in a country that already has more than 55 million older adults. With 80% preferring to age in their homes , there is an even greater need for resources that promote safety and independence. Together, Aloe Care and AWC will provide thousands of older adults and their caregivers with greater peace of mind with timely environmental and movement insights, 24/7 access to an emergency response team, and more.

"Aloe Care's modern, technologically-advanced approach to keeping people safer and more connected is a perfect complement to our in-home service offerings," said Sherry Pemberton, Vice President of Contracting with All Ways Caring.

"The U.S. population is aging, and the exponential growth in the number of people signing up with Aloe Care is strong evidence that they are looking for a thoughtful approach to being safe and more connected," said Ray Spoljaric, Aloe Care Health co-founder and CEO. "All Ways Caring came to us with a critical need to support their customers and, together, we're able to provide comprehensive support to older adults and the people who care for them."

Aloe Care offers the world's most advanced voice-activated medical alert and communication service for eldercare. With 24/7 voice-activated access to an emergency response center, Aloe Care services provide a comprehensive solution for remote caregiving and fill critical voids for both older adults and caregivers with tools for care collaboration, communication, health, and safety.

Aloe Care's voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. Aloe Care's patented, award-winning solution was created by caregivers, for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents. The company is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.aloecare.com .

All Ways Caring HomeCare delivers quality, compassionate and highly individualized care and support that helps seniors stay at home – all while maximizing their dignity, privacy and independence. All Ways Caring HomeCare services include personal care and homemaking programs, professional nursing, geriatric care management, Alzheimer's/dementia care, respite care and other programs, as well as differentiated offerings in home monitoring with Rest Assured® Telecare which helps to reduce hospital visits and keep people in their homes longer. For more information, visit www.AllWaysCaring.com. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aloe Care Health