Snap Fitness Announces “Earn Your Watch” Program

CHANHASSEN, Minn., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move that further sets them apart as a leader in the fitness space, Snap Fitness announced today the global launch of the "Earn Your Apple Watch" program, the first of its kind outside of the US. Snap Fitness—focused on the belief that how exercise makes you feel is just as important as how it makes you look—is launching its new "Earn Your Apple Watch" program in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The program rewards Snap Fitness members for frequent visits to their Snap Fitness club, and closing their Activity Rings on Apple Watch, allowing them to earn credits when they track their workouts via the Snap App. Users can earn enough credits over a 24-month period—equaling the value of an $199 USD Apple Watch—which can be applied as a future membership discount at their club. Credits are earned through gym visits and Activity Rings on Apple Watch being closed.

Upon connecting an Apple Watch, the Snap App experience will integrate the "Earn Your Apple Watch" program into the user interface. The app will display the gym visits and the user's Activity Rings and credit values in the track section of the app. It will show monthly milestones in order to achieve the max credit.

This collaboration is a testament to Snap Fitness's commitment to investing in rewarding its members for exhibiting ongoing healthy lifestyle habits.

Snap Fitness franchisees will benefit greatly from the program, creating a differentiator amongst competitors, increasing member retention and helping reach a new membership base through word of mouth.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with a leader in technological innovation like Apple to better support our members achieve healthier lifestyles. It's just one of the few ways Snap Fitness has positioned itself as one of the most innovative brands in the fitness space," said Ty Menzies, Global CEO of Lift Brands, parent brand of Snap Fitness. "Not only will our members reap the benefits from 'Earn Your Apple Watch,' our franchisees will also have a new tool that works to advance member satisfaction, improve member retention and increase their membership base. It's a collaboration that benefits everyone at Snap Fitness."

Globally, Snap Fitness has locations in more than 20 countries, with over 640 units in the United States and Canada, 85 units in the United Kingdom, and 300 units in Asia Pacific. The brand takes pride in creating an inclusive, empathetic and supportive approach to fitness.

About Snap Fitness

Snap Fitness helps people create positive lifestyle habits that make them feel fantastic. Founded in 2003, our 24/7 fitness concept boasts over 1,000 clubs across the globe and offers the most inclusive, empathetic and supportive experience regardless of level. Snap Fitness makes fitting in fitness simple with a welcoming atmosphere, easy-to-use equipment, the latest technology innovations—including the Snap App—and clear guidance.

