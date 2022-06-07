Rx-360's Patient Safety Podcast: Interview With FDA's Leigh Verbois

PHILADELPHIA, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx-360 released the fourth episode of The Patient Safety Podcast, featuring an interview with Leigh Verbois, the Director of the Office of Drug Security, Integrity, and Response for the FDA. Throughout the podcast episode, Rx-360 CEO Jim Fries and Verbois unpack her experience developing the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) toolkit, a system designed for the pharmaceutical industry to detect bad actors or safety concerns in the supply chain.

Right from the start, Verbois makes it clear to Fries that supply integrity is not just a concern for the APEC region; it is also a global concern.

"Supply chain integrity is a worldwide concern. So as we were bringing this to the table at APEC, we realized this wasn't about the life science inaction forum and the regulatory commonization committee—it was about the world," said Verbois.

Verbois stresses that her department at the FDA doesn't operate within a vacuum. When constructing the APEC toolkit, the FDA wanted to make it as accessible as possible throughout the industry to increase supply chain integrity.

"When we developed the toolkit we had others at the table. We had regions working with us that were not a part of APEC. We had non-government organizations working with us, and we had academia working with us to help put this toolkit together," said Verbois.

The podcast divulges how nimble those in the pharmaceutical industry, and those adjacent to it, have had to become in order to keep regulatory processes intact and protect the patients on the other end of the supply chain. Because, as Verbois puts it, "We know that supply chain integrity is important to everybody."

