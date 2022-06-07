IOTAMOTION, INC. APPOINTS MIKE LOBINSKY AS NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

IOWA CITY, Iowa, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iotaMotion Inc., a leader in developing advanced surgical systems for cochlear implant surgery, announced today the appointment of Mike Lobinsky as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Mike will lead the iotaMotion business as it ramps up commercialization efforts following the FDA market authorization for the iotaSOFT® insertion system in Q4, 2021.

iotaMotion, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsfoto/iotaMotion, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Mike is an accomplished medical technology executive with more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, spanning advanced capital equipment and precision surgical robotics. Prior to joining iotaMotion, he served as CEO of medical device developer EOS Imaging, which was acquired by ATEC Spine inc. in 2021. Mike has additionally served as U.S. Vice President – Robotics at Smith & Nephew PLC, which he joined through their 2016 acquisition of Blue Belt Technologies, a global innovator in handheld surgical robotics. He assembled and led Blue Belt Technologies' US Sales efforts from commercialization through acquisition. Mike built and managed high performing teams at Stryker, Brainlab, and BioMedix earlier in his career.

Eric Timko, Executive Chairman of the Board, said, "We are very excited to welcome Mike as President and CEO of iotaMotion. His track record and experience in medical devices, at every stage of a company's growth and including deep expertise in robotics, makes him an ideal fit to lead our team and grow our presence in the cochlear implant surgical market."

"I am delighted to join iotaMotion. We have an exciting first-to-market solution along with vast medical and technology expertise both in-house and through an impressive group of advisors and collaborators putting us in a position to become the standard bearer in CI robotics," said Mike Lobinsky. "Robotics systems are finding their way into operating rooms across the globe, across specialties. With iotaMotion's focus on miniaturizing surgical assisting technologies to work in cohesion with surgeons' expertise, we are poised to make a significant contribution to cochlear implant surgery."

Co-founder and former iotaMotion President and CEO Christopher Kaufmann, MD will continue to support the company's product portfolio and strategy as Chief Technology Officer and board member. "Building on our momentum in bringing the world's first robotic-assisted CI insertion system to market, Mike's industry and commercial leadership experience will be key in accelerating surgeon utilization of iotaSOFT. We are excited for this next chapter of iotaMotion as we continue to grow our team and expand CI access for surgeons and their patients."

To learn more about the iotaSOFT Insertion System for cochlear implantation visit https://www.iotamotion.com/iotasoft. Please refer to the labeling for a complete list of warnings, precautions and contraindications.

IOTAMOTION, INC.

A privately held Iowa based company, with operations in Austin, Texas, iotaMotion is developing surgical robotic assistive technologies with the goal of advancing cochlear implant surgery beyond human capability. The company's solutions aim to standardize cochlear implant electrode insertion, and to provide unprecedented control in surgical care settings with the goal of expanding access to cochlear implant interventions for both surgeons and patients.

For more information, visit https://iotamotion.com or contact Wade Colburn at pr@iotamotion.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iotaMotion, Inc.