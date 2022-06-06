HIGHER EDUCATION ORGANIZATIONS CHOOSE ENGAGING NETWORKS AS PRIMARY FUNDRAISING PARTNER

SIMON FRASER UNIVERSITY AND EFFICIENCY CANADA UTILIZE POWERFUL ENGAGEMENT TOOLS FOR HIGHER EDUCATION FUNDRAISING

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon Fraser University (SFU) and Efficiency Canada , two of Canada's most respected higher education nonprofits, have selected Engaging Networks as their digital engagement technology partner. Engaging Networks' innovative fundraising and advocacy platform will assist both organizations in their efforts to mobilize donors and supporters. The announcement comes on National Higher Education Day as the organizations come together to champion the value of higher learning and the effect it will have on the future of our world.

"I am so pleased to welcome SFU and Efficiency Canada to our extensive list of higher education and advocacy clients," said Graham Covington, CEO of Engaging Networks. "Having grown up in Canada, it's exciting for me to see Canadian organizations join the Engaging Networks community."

"Efficiency Canada is committed to ensuring Canada maximizes the potential benefits of energy efficiency," said Kirstin Pulles, Community Engagement Manager, Efficiency Canada. "Using Engaging Networks will allow us to find and mobilize key supporters, so that we can work together to make change."

Efficiency Canada, an advocacy organization based at Carleton University, has been working with governments and private-sector businesses since 2018 to advocate for public policies that provide a more energy-efficient future. The organization recently joined Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to announce a $10 million investment that creates new low-carbon jobs and provides Canadians with resources to reduce their energy bills through home energy efficiency. Efficiency Canada also recently released their third annual Provincial Energy Efficiency Scorecard , a benchmark report of provincial energy efficiency policies.

Simon Fraser University boasts an alumni network of more than 170,000 students from 145+ countries. Their current endowment for the 2022 fiscal year will provide at least $24 million in educational opportunities to over 37,000 current students. A recent reception with donors provided a glowing update on the financial performance of SFU's endowment and future opportunities to give.

"Simon Fraser University strives to provide financial support to every student possible so that they are able to achieve their dreams and become the leaders and innovators of the future." said Alex Kouzin, Director, Advancement Information Systems at SFU. "Engaging Networks is helping us up our fundraising game with a new digital solution. The Engaging Networks team has provided us with a very innovative and customizable fundraising platform that we are currently implementing and are excited to put into practice in the near future."

Engaging Networks' all-in-one fundraising, advocacy and marketing platform has made significant updates that specifically benefit higher education organizations. Cutting edge tools like a supporter hub for recurring gifts, new SMS messaging features, strict data security protocols, out-of-the-box donation page and accessibility templates, marketing automation journeys, robust reporting visualizations, fully-integrated artificial intelligence tools and a soon to be released peer-to-peer donation module will help higher education institutions ensure the future is bright for their students. Institutions such as the University of British Columbia, Willamette University, and American University already utilize these powerful tools in their fundraising efforts. For more information on how Engaging Networks is changing the nonprofit landscape, read some of our recent client case studies .

About Simon Fraser University: As Canada's engaged university, SFU works with communities, organizations and partners to create, share and embrace knowledge that improves life and generates real change. With campuses in British Columbia's three largest cities—Vancouver, Burnaby and Surrey—SFU has eight faculties that deliver 193 undergraduate degree programs and 144 graduate degree programs to more than 37,000 students. The university now boasts more than 170,000 alumni residing in 145+ countries. To learn more, visit sfu.ca or follow @SFU on Twitter.

About Efficiency Canada: Efficiency Canada is the national voice for an energy efficient economy. We envision a future where Canada uses energy efficiency to its fullest potential. This means maximizing the benefits of energy efficiency resulting in a sustainable environment, a productive economy, and a just and equitable society. Efficiency Canada is housed at Carleton University's Sustainable Energy Research Centre, which is located on the traditional unceded territories of the Algonquin nation. To learn more, visit efficiencycanada.org or follow @EfficiencyCAN on Twitter.

About Engaging Networks: Engaging Networks is an innovative digital engagement technology platform with the ability to fully adapt to a nonprofit's fundraising and advocacy needs. Engaging Networks proudly works with a variety of important organizations such as The Humane Society of the United States, The Nature Conservancy, American University, Human Rights Campaign, PETA and The University of British Columbia, Willamette University and Amnesty International USA. Today, they have two offices in Washington, D.C. and London, and serve more than 400 nonprofits in more than 50 countries around the world. To learn more, visit engagingnetworks.net or follow @engagingnetwork on Twitter.

