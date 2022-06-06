Fictiv's 2022 State of Manufacturing Report Finds an Industry Focused on Organizational Transformation in Order to Shore Up Future Growth

Fictiv's 2022 State of Manufacturing Report Finds an Industry Focused on Organizational Transformation in Order to Shore Up Future Growth

In response to rampant supply chain disruptions and rising customer demands, leaders are fortifying business foundations to improve manufacturing and supply chain visibility, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv , the leader in on-demand, high-quality digital manufacturing, announced today the release of its annual State of Manufacturing report. The findings reveal an industry in the midst of organizational transformation with leaders focused on building the foundations of more resilient, agile, and technology-enabled businesses. While time-to-market is never far from an executive's mind, the data shows leaders are eager to gain the visibility, supply chain control, and workforce productivity needed as a speed enabler.

Fictiv, the leader in on-demand, high-quality manufacturing, delivers its 2022 State of Manufacturing report, with findings showing an industry focused on organizational transformation in order to shore up future growth. (PRNewswire)

Key findings include:

59% of companies said improving supply chain visibility is their top priority

88% of manufacturing companies want to streamline production by using fewer suppliers

93% of companies are looking for technology solutions to increase operational efficiency for new product development, desiring improved collaboration between engineering and supply chain teams as 72% of respondents report engineers spend 10% or more of their time on procurement

97% of leaders are concerned about security with the rise of digital manufacturing

65% of U.S. manufacturing companies want to increase onshoring due to continued supply chain disruptions

97% of participants reporting customer demands are on the rise as there is more pressure than ever on new product development

"What stood out to me in this year's report was the progress that has been made over the last three years," said Fictiv CEO and co-founder Dave Evans. "2020 was about seeing the problems, 2021 was about finding the solutions, and now in 2022, we see companies are making progress towards a future-proofed industry. Leaders are demanding major changes from the ground up in order to gain much-needed control and predictability. Fictiv was founded due to the very issues companies are still facing today and I'm excited to see momentum toward technology-powered transformation."

This marks Fictiv's seventh annual report, conducted through Dimensional Research. The report surveyed 234 senior decision makers in supply chain, engineering, research and development, and technology or business leadership roles at companies that produce medical devices, robotics, automotive, aerospace, or consumer electronics. A number of themes emerged from the report:

Technology-backed manufacturing is on the rise

Leaders are simplifying their supply chains

Customer demands are increasing

Productivity is a key focus to maximize innovation

To download the full 2022 State of Manufacturing report, click here .

About Fictiv

Fictiv operates a globally dispersed Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem that rapidly delivers custom mechanical parts on-demand. Its quality-driven ecosystem offers customers unprecedented manufacturing agility and speed through a digital quote-to-order platform, a highly vetted and managed global partner network, and a team of manufacturing experts that manage programs and inspect quality every step of the way. Different from traditional contract manufacturers, Fictiv's operations are built around a digital core that leverages proprietary AI algorithms to deliver instant pricing, design for manufacturability feedback, and production transparency. Fictiv's portfolio of optimized manufacturing services includes 3D printing, CNC machining, urethane casting, and injection molding with business solutions for new product development, engineer-to-order, and maintenance, repair, and operations. Over the last eight years, Fictiv has manufactured more than 19 million parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster.

Fictiv logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fictiv