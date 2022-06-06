Chemetry Announces New CEO

MOSS LANDING, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemetry, a technology company focused on reducing the energy requirements and carbon footprint in the production of essential commodity chemicals, announced today that its Board of Directors has selected Ronald Birkhoff as Chief Executive Officer.

Ron joins Chemetry after spending more than 14 years at Technip Energies and its predecessor companies where he filled roles as CTO and Vice President of R&D and Innovation for the Process Technology business, where he led the growth of its technology portfolio. Ron holds a master's degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Twente in The Netherlands and has over 30 years of experience in development, commercialization, and licensing of process technologies in the chemical and refining sectors.

"Chemetry is making great progress in the realization of the eShuttle® EDC demonstration plant in Maceio, Brazil, with our partners Braskem and Technip Energies," according to Mr. Birkhoff. "I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead this organization through the commercialization of this new process and the deployment to the industry"

eShuttle® is a platform technology that can be applied to a wide range of chemical products. Chemetry's first deployment of the technology is to produce EDC, used in the manufacturing of PVC plastics, which are used in many consumer and construction products.

"Ron's background in the development and commercialization of novel chemical technologies, coupled with his deep industry knowledge will provide the needed catalyst to take Chemetry to the next level," said Dr. Ryan Gilliam, founder and Chairman of the Board at Chemetry. "I am confident that through Ron's leadership, eShuttle® will pave the way for safer, greener and lower cost chemical production."

About Chemetry

Chemetry is focused on developing lower energy technologies in the chemical space. Supported by a diverse team of engineers, scientists and plant operators, the company maintains an active research and development program and holds over 100 patents in the chemical and building material space. Chemetry is the successor of Calera Corporation, a clean technology company based in Moss Landing, California.

