CALVERT CITY'S CC METALS & ALLOYS PRESENTS SIGNIFICANT DONATION TO MARSHALL COUNTY HOSPITAL & HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION

CCMA Leaders Mordechai Korf & Uriel Laber: "Local health means local prosperity and strong communities."

CALVERT CITY, Ky., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CC Metals & Alloys (CCMA), a mining and metals company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber that employs dozens of local Kentucky workers, announced today that its Plant Manager, Chris Cobb, recently presented a $5,000 donation to the Marshall County Hospital & Healthcare Foundation on behalf of the company.

Chris Cobb (left), Plant Manager at CCMA's Calvert City Production Facility, presents a $5,000 donation to the Marshall County Hospital & Healthcare Foundation on behalf of the company. (PRNewswire)

CCMA's donation will support special projects that benefit patients and guests throughout Marshall County Hospital. The Hospital's Foundation recently funded college scholarships to qualifying high school seniors, automatic doors at various entrances of the facility, laparoscopic equipment for the surgery department, hearing amplifiers for the emergency department and inpatients, sleeper chairs for patients' families, and an infant transport incubator for emergency deliveries.

Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber of CCMA issued the following joint statement: "Local health means local prosperity and strong communities. CCMA understands how important Marshall County Hospital & Healthcare Foundation is to the local community and the critical role they play. We are grateful to everyone at Marshall County Hospital for providing lifesaving assistance and to all the brave frontline workers who keep our communities safe and healthy. To give back to the community, with the support of our employees, is incredibly rewarding for us."

Chris Cobb, Plant Manager at CCMA's Calvert City Production Facility, said: "Under the leadership of Motti Korf and Uriel Laber, CCMA has long been committed to supporting the local community. We are proud to continue that tradition by supporting our hometown heroes at Marshall County Hospital."

Today's announced donation follows a long history of CCMA supporting the local community. This past December, CCMA provided crucial food and housing support to six local charities helping hundreds of Kentucky families. That same month, CCMA provided over $70,000 in needed relief supplies to support the recovery of Kentucky communities after a tornado moved through Western Kentucky. And in April, CCMA donated $25,000 in support to five local nonprofit organizations that provide critical food and meal services as well as family services to hundreds of families in their communities.

SOURCE CC Metals and Alloys, LLC