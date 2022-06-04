Urban Remedy Recalls Urban Remedy Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic - Strawberry Hibiscus Rose Due to Possible Hepatitis A Contamination

RICHMOND, Calif., June 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Remedy is voluntarily recalling Urban Remedy Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose (LOT 1232 BEST BY 7/17/2022) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A. Urban Remedy contracts Youngstown Grape Distributors Inc. to co-manufacture this product. The product may contain fresh organic strawberries linked to the FDA outbreak investigation of FreshKampo organic strawberries. https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/outbreak-investigation-hepatitis-virus-strawberries-may-2022 .

Urban Remedy Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose Label (PRNewswire)

Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease. A Hepatitis A virus (HAV) infection can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infections can progress to liver failure. Illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water. Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine or pale stool. In some instances, particularly in children under the age of six, Hepatitis A infection may be asymptomatic.

Persons who may have purchased the affected product do not consume, if consumed consult your health care provider or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate and consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health providers or the local health department immediately.

No illnesses have been reported consuming Urban Remedy product to date.

UPC Description Lot Number Product Size 813377025831 Urban Remedy Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose 1232 Best By 7/17/2022 12oz

The product was sold in a 12oz resealable plastic bottle at various retail stores in CA, NM, VA, CO, WA, OR, CO, NY, PA, AZ, IL, OH, MD, WI, TX, WY, MO, ME, KY, MI, NC, MA, NE, and UT states between 5/17/2022 – 5/29/2022.

"At Urban Remedy, food safety is our company's top priority," said Paul Coletta, CEO. The company is committed to keeping their consumers informed and is asking those who purchased product with the affected lot number to dispose of the item or return it to place of purchase for full credit.

Consumers with additional questions can call (855) 875-8423 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm PDT or email Connect@UrbanRemedy.com

Urban Remedy Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose Bottle (PRNewswire)

