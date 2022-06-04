Renovo Home Partners Adds Woodbridge Home Solutions to Platform

DALLAS, June 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovo Home Partners ("Renovo"), today announced its acquisition of regional home remodeling business, Woodbridge Home Solutions ("Woodbridge"). This is the fifth acquisition for Renovo since its forming in late 2021. Just last week Renovo announced its acquisition of NEWPRO Home Solutions, and the company also holds well-known regional brands Dreamstyle Remodeling, Remodel USA, and Alure Home Improvements.

The addition of Woodbridge expands Renovo's presence in Texas and the South Central US, and marks another well-known, industry leading company joining the platform. Woodbridge was founded in 1989 and offers energy-efficient windows and doors, siding, kitchen cabinet refacing and tub to shower conversions. Like the other companies in Renovo's roster, Woodbridge has driven significant growth and holds a strong brand position in their markets.

"We are proud and excited to welcome Woodbridge to the Renovo family," said John Dupuy, Renovo's Chief Executive Officer. "We've created a solid foundation for industry leaders to grow within their unique markets and have quickly become the place where leading companies see an opportunity to achieve more together than individually and challenge themselves to be their best."

With a culture of performance, Renovo's model is to invest in high performing companies with a history of strong growth, offering an opportunity to be part of a platform achieving more together than individually. The Renovo team has been working quickly to build a first-class corporate team that supports their partner companies by providing infrastructure, systems, and processes to scale.

"We are thrilled to be joining Renovo," says Mitchell Spector, Founder and CEO of Woodbridge. "The support Renovo provides to scale, maintaining our brand and management teams, coupled with the opportunity to share knowledge and insights amongst our peer Renovo companies to drive growth made Renovo the right partner for Woodbridge."

About Renovo Home Partners

Based in Dallas, Texas, Renovo Home Partners is a Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) platform focused on high-volume, quick-turn bath, window, cabinet refacing, siding, roofing and other remodeling services to homeowners across the United States. With multiple leading brands under one management team, Renovo Home Partners aims to centralize back-office operations and invest in best-in-class technology capabilities to drive commercial alignment amongst regionally focused businesses and enable cross-selling product offerings at national scale in the near term. With a strong commitment to superior customer service, outstanding product quality, and expert installation, Renovo Home Partners is proud to service its homeowner customer base. For more information, visit the Renovo Home Partner website: www.renovohomepartners.com or follow us on Linkedin.

Dawn Dewey

SVP Marketing & Business Development, Dreamstyle Remodeling

ddewey@dreamstyleus.com

505-814-1078 / 505-459-6620

Renovo

info@renovohomepartners.com

