EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation at the Nareit REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference

JACKSON, Miss., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) ("EastGroup" or the "Company") announced today that it is scheduled to present at the Nareit REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference. EastGroup's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., Eastern Time. The Company's presentation will be available at https://video.ibm.com/embed/24616606.

During the conference, EastGroup executives may discuss the Company's transaction activity, leasing environment, market trends and conditions, financial matters and other business that may be affecting the Company. Presentation materials that may be referenced during the EastGroup presentation are available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at www.eastgroup.net.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a S&P Mid-Cap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. The Company's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 54.1 million square feet.

