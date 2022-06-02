Stacey Metcalfe Joins BCT-The Community's Bank Advisory Board for Loudoun County, Virginia

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) – BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, recently announced the appointment of Stacey Metcalfe to its Advisory Board for Loudoun County, Virginia. The Advisory Board consists of community leaders who work and live in Loudoun County. The members provide strategic advice to BCT regarding local markets, with an emphasis on Loudoun County and Northern Virginia.

Stacey Metcalfe, Loudoun Advisory Board for BCT-The Community's Bank (PRNewswire)

"Stacey is a welcome addition to our Loudoun Advisory Board," stated Alice Frazier, BCT President and CEO. "She brings extraordinary community experience in Loudoun County and Northern Virginia that will inform our strategy and enable us to make new and lasting relationships in the local business and non-profit communities."

Metcalfe is Executive Director and CEO of Morven Park. Located in Leesburg, Virginia, Morven Park is a 1,000 acre non-profit historic estate that welcomes over 450,000 visitors a year and includes the Morven Park International Equestrian Center and the iconic Greek revival Davis Mansion, home to former Virginia Governor Westmorland Davis. Prior to Morven Park, Metcalfe served as Director of Western Region Government and Community Relations with Inova Health Systems, Northern Virginia's leading non-profit healthcare provider.

Community service is important to Metcalfe. She serves with several organizations including the Loudoun Economic Development Advisory Commission (Member), Friends of Loudoun Mental Health (Advisory Board), 100WomenStrong (Member), Loudoun County School Business Partnership Executive Council (Member), and is the Immediate Past Chair of the Board of Directors for the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce.

Metcalfe is a graduate of Penn State University and completed the Harvard University Business Leadership program for Leading Transformation.

For over 20 years Metcalfe has made her home in Loudoun County, Virginia where she enjoys spending time in Morven Park and downtown Leesburg with her husband (Ed) and Great Dane (Scooby Roo). She is also an avid runner and can be found exploring Loudoun County early mornings with the Ashburn Area Running Club.

Advisory Board members serving Loudoun County, Virginia are:

Kristina Bouweiri (Chair), President & CEO of Reston Limousine

Paige Buscema , President of Eyetopia, Inc.

Bob Caines , Principal of The Bob Caines Team, Re/Max Select Properties, Inc.

Gary Clemens , Clerk of the Circuit Court, Loudoun County, VA

Matthew Lowers , President of Wholesale Screening Solutions (WSS)

Chauvon McFadden, Principal of Crimson Wealth Strategies

Stacey Metcalfe , Executive Director and CEO of Morven Park

Susan Mitchell , President & CEO of Guardians of Honor, LLC (GOH)

Bernard Mustafa , Co-Founder/CEO of BE FIT Technologies

Tony Stafford , Owner of Ford's Fish Shack

Sonny Swann , Owner and Vice President of Climatic Heating and Cooling, Inc.

Katie Wilson , President and Chief Marketect of The Market Group, Inc.

The Advisory Board meets regularly with BCT management. In addition, they will represent BCT at business and community functions, serving as BCT's champions.

About BCT-The Community's Bank

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $719 million in assets as of March 31, 2021, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 65 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2019, 2020, and 2021 the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

BCT-Bank of Charles Town (PRNewsfoto/BCT - Bank of Charles Town) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BCT - The Community's Bank