Optimal Blue Launches Lead-Quoting API to Make Robust Product and Pricing Accessible From Lead-Generation and Rate-Table Advertising Websites

New API Category Enables Vendors to Connect Consumers With an Array of Accurate Products and Pricing to Support a Premium Shopping Experience

Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight, offers a new lead-quoting application programming interface (API) for lead-aggregation vendors

This API connects lead-aggregation vendors to the Optimal Blue PPE – the industry's most widely used product, pricing and eligibility engine – to give consumers on-demand access to extensive and accurate product and pricing information from hundreds of investors and across thousands of products

Through a turnkey integration, vendors can leverage this API to connect to rates and make them accessible from their lead-generation or rate-table advertising websites, creating more seamless relationships between vendors and their lender partners, as well as more accurate pricing information for borrowers

This new lead-quoting API also supports Optimal Blue's ongoing commitment to an API-first strategy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) announced the launch of a new lead-quoting application programming interface (API) that connects lead-aggregation vendors to the vast array of product and pricing information in the Optimal Blue PPE – the industry's most widely used product, pricing and eligibility engine. This new API enables lead-quoting vendors to display real-time rates on behalf of lenders using the Optimal Blue PPE. It also seamlessly connects to hundreds of investors and thousands of products for any mortgage financing scenario, and then makes the information available to borrowers on vendors' lead-generation or rate-table advertising websites.

"The Optimal Blue PPE offers a single source of pricing from the industry's largest network of investors, and now lead-quoting vendors can extend this depth and accuracy to borrowers," said Scott Happ, president of Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight. "By adding this API to their toolbox, vendors have the opportunity to deliver a better experience to their lender partners who are already using the Optimal Blue PPE, as well as their consumers who expect easy access to accurate and transparent product and pricing information."

The Optimal Blue PPE is used to price and lock 40% of U.S. mortgages – supporting $2.1 trillion of rate locks and processing more than 500 million rate searches annually. This API, which is available through a turnkey integration, builds on Optimal Blue's efforts to lead the industry in pricing innovation by delivering deeper capabilities, accessibility and accuracy to clients through its comprehensive Optimal Blue PPE.

This new lead-quoting API also supports the importance of online leads to assist clients with lead-generation efforts and enhance the mortgage shopping experience for borrowers.

"With the ability to connect to any lead-generation or rate-table advertising site, this API technology is a game-changer for vendors and lenders working to meet the digital demands of today's consumers," Happ continued. "It can also help lenders increase efficiency by leveraging a single API to maintain integrations with multiple lead aggregators."

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

