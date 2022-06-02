New research shows Istation Reading grows student achievement

Researchers from the University of Central Florida found that Istation Reading curriculum usage is tied to student achievement

Istation's New Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Istation) (PRNewswire)

DALLAS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/-- New research from the University of Central Florida found that reading curriculum from Istation, a leader in educational technology, helped students in over eight southeastern school districts significantly achieve reading gains in Research found that students who used the Istation Reading curriculum according to usage guidelines saw an overall improvement in scores when compared to students who did not use Istation.

Researchers investigated the association between reading achievement and time spent using the Istation Reading curriculum. With a focus on the implementation of supplemental curriculum, the study examined how a computer-adaptive and curriculum-based reading program like Istation influenced reading achievement.

Students in fourth and fifth grade who used the Istation Reading curriculum for at least 30 minutes per week saw a significant overall increase in reading and reading comprehension scores from the beginning of the year to the end of the year. In fourth grade, students in the lowest quartile had the greatest gains. These results were published in the Journal of Literacy and Technology. For fifth grade students, the researchers used a quasi-experimental design with matched controls that meets ESSA Tier 2 standards of evidence.

Students who used Istation at the recommended levels had greater gains in their overall, vocabulary, and reading comprehension scores. Students in Tier 3 had the greatest gains, ranging from 6 to 17 percentile points, when they used the Istation curriculum. The full results are available in the Journal of Education and Information Technologies .

"Allowing educators to make the most out of their instructional time is critical to Istation's empowering the learning process" said Dr. Victoria Locke, Istation Vice President of Research and Assessment, "We are so excited that this research shows that time spent on Istation is time spent towards meaningful student growth."

This study further supports the efficacy of Istation Reading curriculum since the research indicates that Istation usage is directly related to larger literacy achievement gains. Additionally, this research also supports the efficacy of Istation as a supplemental curriculum tool.

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves over 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries.

Media Contact:

Ian Sumera

isumera@istation.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Istation