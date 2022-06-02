Collectable Appoints former SEC Chair Jay Clayton as Strategic Advisor

Jay Clayton, former Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and now-exec Chair of Apollo Global Management and Senior Policy Advisor to Sullivan & Cromwell LLP joins Collectable as strategic advisor on regulatory, markets and governance matters

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading collectibles investment platform Collectable , announced that Jay Clayton, the former Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') will join the company as a Strategic Advisor on regulatory, markets and governance matters. Clayton also serves as the non-executive Chair of Apollo Global Management, one of the largest asset managers and as a Senior Policy Advisor to the Sullivan & Cromwell law firm.

"As a leading fractional ownership company, we have a massive opportunity to provide liquidity, optionality, transparency, and a regulated market infrastructure to a trillion dollar collectibles industry as it emerges into mainstream investor prominence," said Collectable CEO Ezra Levine. "Jay's experience and expertise with markets and regulation will be invaluable as we chart this path and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

As Chair of the SEC, Clayton focused on modernizing the regulation and oversight of financial markets, concentrating on the interests of long-term, retail investors. As part of this vision, he worked to create an avenue for the digitization of securities and other assets ultimately expanding investment opportunities and reducing costs for retail investors.

"Collectable is committed to providing the collectibles markets with a high-functioning and transparent infrastructure that will enhance liquidity oversight and confidence in a growing market that is driven by fan passion," said Jay Clayton. "I look forward to working with the Collectable team to continue to develop and improve the market for this asset class."

Collectibles have emerged as an burgeoning alternative asset that both institutional investors and everyday investors are looking to hold. The industry has caught the eyes of a wide array of financial institutions and sophisticated investors who are exploring the inclusion of the asset class in diversified portfolios. Through its fractional ownership platform, Collectable is providing investors an easy, regulated and transparent way to diversify into this burgeoning asset class.

About Collectable

Collectable is the premier fractional ownership platform and community for collectibles, starting with sports collectibles. Collectable is re-imagining collecting and investing in collectibles, a long overdue modernization of a timeless tradition through fractionalized shares, more access, more liquidity, lower price point, and less exclusivity. Since September 2020's launch, Collectable has completed over $50 million of securitized collectibles transactions, completed over 200 initial offerings, amassed ~75,000 users, and set numerous fractional and collectibles records. You can learn more at www.Collectable.com or by downloading the app on iOS and Android.

