Aventon Companies Continues Success in the Orlando Multifamily Market with Aventon Alaira Achieving 100% Occupancy in Under Five Months

Aventon Alaira First Occupied Last October, Stabilized this March, and Sold in May

ORLANDO, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand within the Central Florida multifamily market continues to climb, Aventon Companies, a prominent, vertically integrated multifamily developer with active projects throughout the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces that Aventon Alaira stabilized in just five months and has now sold.

Boasting 296 luxury units spread across a nearly 11-acre property, Aventon Alaira hit 100% occupancy in-mid March, with nearly 60 new residents moving in each month.

"Aventon Alaira has set a new record in the market for lease-up pace," said Burk Hedrick, Vice President of Development for Aventon Companies. "We are thrilled with the success that we have seen for this region and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional living environments across Orlando."

Since 2019, Aventon Companies has assembled an impressive $1.5 billion portfolio of ground-up developments expected to bring nearly 6,000 Aventon-branded apartment homes to Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and the Mid-Atlantic.

About Aventon Companies

Aventon Companies acquires, develops, and manages multifamily communities in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic with regional offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Orlando, FL, Raleigh, NC and Bethesda, MD. To learn more, visit www.aventoncompanies.com.

