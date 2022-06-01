letus Announces Strategic Partnership with MRI Software to Expand Flexible Rent to Commercial and Residential Real Estate

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering efforts to help renters balance their paychecks and landlords to collect rent on time, letus (previously RentMoola), an award-winning FinTech platform, announces its partnership with MRI Software, a global leader in real estate technology. The partnership enables commercial and residential real estate companies to streamline the payments process and offer an innovative, flexible payment experience for customers.

"MRI's partnership with letus will give our Canadian community of renters and landlords easier access to a world-class payments platform," shared Sean Slack, VP of Partner Connect at MRI. "The integration will enable flexible payments, which can be a key differentiator in today's market."

letus integrates with MRI LivingTM residential management suite and MRI @WorkTM commercial management suite of products to improve the payment experience by reducing manual entry to increase reliability and security. MRI clients now enjoy enhanced experiences through:

Streamlined experience with MRI Resident Connect and Tenant Connect

Real-time transaction reconciliation

Flexible payments and credit reporting to increase credit scores

Automated SMS messaging and payments via TXT2PAY

Auto-schedule synchronizations

The partnership is a step forward in delivering comprehensive and simple solutions that empower landlords to get real-time transaction information while providing flexible payment solutions to customers. Now, MRI clients can access more payment options, financial tools, enhanced communication, and more.

"Modern property management requires real-time management," shares Karthik Manimozhi, CEO of letus. "This integration brings ultimate convenience to landlords, providing them automation and data-driven insight to provide value to their tenants."

About letus

A disruptive cloud platform offering flexible rent payments with credit reporting that empowers renters to better balance their paychecks while landlords achieve predictable and scalable on-time revenue streams. letus has processed $2Billion transactions with 2Million+ individual transactions.

About MRI Software:

A leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open and connected, AI-first platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses.

